Lexus LF-Z concept, UX 300e make Australian debut at 2021 Melbourne Cup

Alexi Falson

Lexus has celebrated the launch of its its first-ever battery electric vehicle, the UX 300e, as well shown off its futuristic LF-Z Electrified concept in Australia for the first time at the 2021 Melbourne Cup horse racing event.

Lexus says the LF-Z Electrified was air-freighted to our shores specifically for the event, as the company embarks on its third year of sponsoring the iconic Melbourne Cup event.

The LF-Z is an incredibly unique concept that blurs the lines between a crossover and a sporty coupe, with no less than 400kW/700Nm at its heart thanks to a set of new high-torque electric motors for each wheel. The company says that while the styling is bold and futuristic, the LF-Z Electrified concept is emblematic of a design it hopes to produce for a showroom model by 2025.

In terms of the road-ready production car that Lexus also brought to the Melbourne Cup, the UX 300e, it is the company’s first-ever battery electric vehicle and looks set to become a best-seller within the UX lineup.

The Lexus UX 300e features a 150kW/300Nm electric motor mounted on the front axle that receives power from a 54.3kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The company says this translates to a driving range of 360km, and a 0-100km/h sprint in 7.5 seconds.

The UX 300e is set to hit Lexus dealerships this month, with prices set to be finalised very soon.

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

