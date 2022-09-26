BRABUS unveils mental G63 P 900 Rocket with 662kW V8

Aftermarket tuning specialists, BRABUS, has taken the wraps off its latest creation called the P 900 Rocket based on the Mercedes-AMG G63 pickup, receiving a larger-capacity V8 engine and a heap of styling tweaks and carbon fibre.

Under the bonnet, BRABUS has increased the capacity of the Mercedes-AMG V8 from 4.0 litres to 4.5 litres, as well as installed a new set of forged pistons and a heavy-duty crankshaft to handle the extra power.

There’s also a new set of turbochargers and a revised ECU with new mapping for boost, fuel injection and ignition, along with a custom exhaust system. The company says the package is good for 662kW and up to 1250Nm of torque, although the latter has been brought back to 1050Nm, most likely to contain a potential gearbox explosion.

For those wondering, that’s a 232kW increase over the standard Mercedes-AMG G63, and an extra 200Nm of torque, which translates to a 0-100km/h sprint time of just 3.7 seconds – 0.8 seconds quicker than the model on which it is based. The top speed is limited to 280km/h in order to keep its 2720kg kerb weight under control.

Of course, there’s a new sports exhaust to do some justice for the larger-capacity V8 powertrain, as well as a redesigned rear diffuser and wing, large air intake on the bonnet and a set of 24-inch Monoblock Z Platinum Edition wheels.

Inside, you can expect to find a hand-crafted interior upholstered precisely to each customer’s preferences, with everything from fine leather, carbon fibre and metallic contrasts available.

If you’re interested, you’ll have to be quick because BRABUS says it is aiming to produce just 10 examples of the P 900 Rocket, each of which is priced from 650,000 euros (equivalent of AU$965,000). That’s before optional extras, taxes and on-road costs.