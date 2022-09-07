Nissan X-Trail e-Power hybrid confirmed for Australia, arrives 2023

Nissan has confirmed that a hybrid variant of the all-new X-Trail is on its way to Australia early next year, with the introduction of e-Power and e-4ORCE technology for its top grades only.

The X-Trail e-Power’s new engine design pairs a turbocharged petrol engine that acts as a generator for the electric motors with the help of an onboard inverter, with an e-motor sitting over both the front and rear axles.

This dual motor design gives the X-Trail e-Power an all-wheel drive layout, with power sent to the wheels entirely by the 150kW/300Nm front e-motor and the 100kW/195Nm rear-mounted electric motor.

Nissan says the combined power outputs stand at 157kW, with an unknown torque figure. Acceleration across the 0-100km/h sprint is taken care of in 7.0 seconds, while the regenerative braking system wipes off 0.2g when lifting off the throttle.

Nissan says that the e-Power hybrid option will be limited to higher-spec Ti and Ti-L variants in five-seat configuration only, with fuel economy figures standing at just 6.1L/100km.

Doing away with the driveshaft has allowed Nissan to get a bit clever with its interior packaging, with boot space standing at 585L alongside a considerable space bonus for those seated in the second row. Nissan’s managing director, Adam Paterson, said:

“We’re confident customers will love its unique combination of electrified performance, confidence-inspiring handling and robust practicality.”

Nissan has officially opened pre-orders for the X-Trail ePower, with deliveries expected to begin in early 2023, shortly after the all-new X-Trail arrives in Australia in late 2022. Prices and more detailed specifications will be released closer to its launch.