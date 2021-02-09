2021 Citroen C3 Shine update now on sale in Australia

February 9, 2021
Looking to buy a new small car? You might be interested to hear the 2021 Citroen C3 has just arrived in Australia. It stands out with quirky French styling, innovative practicality, and lots of standard features.

Just the single variant continues on sale in Australia, called the C3 Shine. It’s powered by a carry-over 1.2-litre turbo-petrol three-cylinder engine that produces 81kW and 205Nm, which is directed through a six-speed automatic with front-wheel drive. Average fuel economy is rated at 5.2L/100km, while 0-100km/h comes up in a claimed 10.2 seconds.

New for the 2021 model is a refreshed exterior design, including updated Airbump trimmings, new eco LED daytime running lights, and a fresh rear quarter panel pattern. There’s also some new-look 16-inch ‘Helix’ alloy wheels as standard, wrapped in 205/55 tyres.

Inside, Citroen is introducing an “Emerald” interior highlight colour, and revised Advanced Comfort seats with increased padding from 2mm to 15mm in thickness in certain areas. The seats also offer reinforced structure and lumbar support. Citroen describes them as visually and physically comfortable.

To ensure optimum safety the 2021 C3 comes standard with front parking sensors, autonomously emergency braking, something called ‘Coffee Break Alert’ and driver attention alert, a rear-view camera, hill-start assist, speed sign recognition, and blind-spot monitoring. Speaking about the updated model, Kate Gillis, general manager at Peugeot Citroen Australia, said:

“The Citroen C3 has always been the perfect choice for those want their vehicle to reflect their personality and style. With this facelift, the C3’s distinctive style reaches new heights and continues to deliver on key driver expectations in relation to technology and comfort.”

The 2021 Citroen C3 Shine is on sale now priced from $28,990 (excluding on-roads), which is unchanged from the outgoing model. Premium paint is a $690 option, including a newly-introduced Arctic Steel with a white roof colour combo, and Spring Blue with a black roof.

