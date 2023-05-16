Volvo EX90 showcases high fidelity 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system

Volvo is drumming up excitement for the launch of its next-gen flagship electric SUV, with the EX90 set to pick up one of the best sound systems in the business.

The company says that when it arrives, the EX90 will be offered with a 1610-Watt high fidelity sound system courtesy of Bowers & Wilkins, comprising no less than 25 speakers throughout the cabin that offer 3D surround-sound with Dolby Atmos.

The update comes after Volvo teased a new lighting system for the EX90 featuring 72 LEDs and a powerful NVIDIA Drive AI platform with a Snapdragon chip for the 14.5-inch infotainment system.

Volvo’s battery-electric replacement for the XC90 SUV comes as the company commits to a fully electric lineup here in Australia by 2026, with a dual-motor, all-wheel drive variant set for the debut.

The EX90 will come powered by an 111kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with two electric motors producing 380kW of power and 910Nm of torque, with a WLTP range standing at 600km.

Another all-new nameplate will debut later this year as well, called the EX30. This will be Volvo’s new sub-small SUV offering sitting below the C40 and XC40. According to reports, it’s expected to jump onto Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform.