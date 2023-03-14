New Toyota C-HR to be hybrid only in Australia, arrives early 2024

Toyota says it will be bringing the next-generation C-HR small SUV range to Australia with hybrid powertrains only, forgoing its turbo-petrol base models.

In fact, Toyota says that the new C-HR will be offered as a hybrid only all around the globe, while a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant will be available in certain markets as well. Sadly, Toyota says it has no immediate plans to introduce the PHEV to the Australian market.

It comes as Toyota tries to increase its share of electrified offerings in its range, with the aim for at least 50 per cent of its total sales to be electrified by 2025.

In Australia last year, Toyota recorded 72,815 hybrid deliveries, accounting for a 31.5 per cent share of its total 231,050 deliveries last year in the country.

While the company is yet to confirm many details of the second-generation C-HR, Toyota has offered up some photos of its C-HR Prologue Concept that will inspire the design package for the production model.

Toyota says it will offer up more details on the second-generation C-HR closer to its official launch in the first half of 2024.