Mitsubishi confirms 9 EVs by 2028, including electric ute

Mitsubishi says we can expect no less than 16 new models in the coming five years, nine of which will be either a battery-electric or hybrid vehicle, as the company looks to expand the BEV share of its lineup.

The news comes from Mitsubishi’s latest mid-term business plan, which has given us a late 2023 date for the reveal of its next-generation Triton ute, as well as the confirmation of a battery-electric pickup/ute.

All up, Mitsubishi says we can expect nine new hybrid and battery-electric models over the next five years, including both a new BEV and hybrid two-row SUV, an all-new Colt and a hybrid MPV.

News of Mitsubishi’s battery-electric ute has come as quite a surprise, but it makes sense considering the lack of competitors out there in the space.

Currently, the only battery-electric ute you’ll find on sale here in Australia is the LDV eT60 4×2, which is priced from $92,990, featuring an 88.55kWh battery pack and a single electric motor producing 130kW/310Nm that offers a range figure of 310km while unloaded. There’s also the upcoming Kia ute which is set to come in electric form.

To make its move to battery-electric vehicles as seamless as possible, Mitsubishi has announced plans to invest 210 billion Yen by 2030 into sourcing its batteries, hoping to shore up 15GWh of batteries by the turn of the decade.

Mitsubishi says it will be leaning on its Alliance partners like Renault and Nissan to make its diversifying possible, hoping to reduce its overall CO2 footprint by 40 per cent as it moves away from internal combustion powertrains.

The company hasn’t given us any further details on the next-generation Triton, nor its plans for the battery-electric variant, but we’ll be sure to report back when we have any fresh info.