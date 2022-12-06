Toyota previews next-gen C-HR with prologue concept

Toyota has given us a pretty clear indication as to what we can expect to see from its second-generation C-HR small SUV with the unveiling of the C-HR prologue concept.

Toyota’s European design team, responsible for the first-generation C-HR‘s bold design language, has been employed once again for the second-gen C-HR, and has sharpened up the profile from pretty much every angle.

The front grille has been slimmed down while the headlights and sharp bonnet bulges are more prominent, with the concept boasting a three-colour finish. This is all very similar to the patent images we saw pop up in Australia, reported in September.

While the company has given us few other details, Toyota says the second-gen C-HR range will feature a mix of the company’s traditional hybrid powertrains and the option of a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Whether or not we’ll see the plug-in hybrid variant arrive here in Australia is yet to be confirmed.

The company says that the all-new C-HR will make its official debut and hit the road in Europe some time in 2023, with Australian deliveries following closely behind. Toyota Australia’s VP of sales, marketing and franchise operations, Sean Hanley, said:

“The current C-HR was embraced by customers for its bold styling and unique small SUV packaging, and the concept vision for the next generation C-HR takes that to an even higher level. We are looking forward to the reveal of the final production version and introducing it to the Australian market in the coming years.”