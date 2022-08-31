New Nissan Z convertible depends on demand, Nismo variant more likely

A new Nissan Z convertible or targa top could happen, if fans ask desperately enough. That’s according to former GT-R development boss and now brand ambassador and Nissan’s chief product specialist, Hiroshi Tamura.

Speaking with Australian media at the local launch of the new Z last week, Tamura admitted the new model could be developed into a convertible. However, he said it all depends on market demand.

In North America, which is one of the Z’s most popular markets, just 9 per cent of the previous model’s sales were made up of the convertible variant. In saying that, the Mazda MX-5, which is a dedicated convertible model competing in the same segment, is a massive sales success.

The new Z is based on Nissan’s FM platform. This is the same platform that underpins the outgoing 370Z and even the original 350Z and R35 GT-R. More importantly though is the fact the platform’s structural integrity does support an open-top format, what with the 350Z and 370Z being available in open-top form during their course.

Despite being an old platform Nissan says it has made vast improvements, with around 80 per cent of the layout – and components that hold it together – being either all new or completely overhauled.

Interestingly, Tamura hinted that a new Nismo variant could be more likely, rather than a convertible. There’s already been plenty of rumours and speculation around such a variant, with some suggesting tweaked power from the standard 298kW twin-turbo V6, along with the usual array of performance enhancements for the suspension, brakes, and aero package – as depicted by the rendering above – like with the 370Z Nismo.

Nissan’s motorsport division launched the new GT500 Nismo racer this year based on the new Z. A road-going model inspired by the race car certainly makes sense, as it could further connect enthusiasts with the brand. We see this kind of thing a lot in the industry, such as the Toyota GR Yaris inspired by the WRC rally car, and even Hyundai’s i20 N inspired by its WRC entrant.

This is only the beginning of the new Z’s timeline, so we’ll have to wait and see to know for sure. In the meantime, Australian media reviews of the regular new Z will go up at 7pm tomorrow night (AEST, September 1), including our review and 0-100 video. Stay tuned.