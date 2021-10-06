Lexus UX 300e EV specs confirmed for Australia, arrives November

Lexus Australia has confirmed specifications for its first-ever foray into the world of battery electric vehicles, with the introduction of the UX 300e compact SUV.

The addition of the UX 300e means there is a new flagship in the UX lineup, joining the likes of the petrol-powered UX 200 and hybrid UX 250h, and will be offered in Luxury and Sports Luxury grades which are set to hit showrooms in November.

At its heart, the UX 300e features a 150kW/300Nm electric motor mounted over the front axle, paired with a 54.3kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which promises a driving range of 360km. At that output, it comes in as the most powerful and quickest variant Lexus UX yet, with 0-100km/h claimed in 7.5 seconds.

Interestingly, the battery pack has actually been incorporated into the chassis, helping to lower the centre of gravity and improve overall torsional rigidity, with a model-exclusive suspension system fitted to help with the added mass. It also receives regenerative braking that can be adjusted with the wheel-mounted paddles, offering four levels of braking force, with power generated fed back into the battery pack.

Lexus is yet to confirm prices for the UX 300e, however, we do know how the company plans on packaging its first-ever battery electric vehicle and what equipment you’ll receive on the base model.

As standard, the UX 300e Luxury rides on a set of 17-inch alloys, and receives LED lights all around, roof rails, a powered boot lift, keyless entry and start, heated and ventilated front seats with heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel, alloy scuff plates, a 7.0-inch digital driver’s display, and a 10.3-inch infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and digital radio. The media system is paired with a 13-speaker premium Mark Levinson sound system.

Opting for the UX 300e Sports Luxury adds a set of 18-inch alloys, as well as adaptive tri-beam LED headlights, head-up display, surround-view parking camera, leather upholstery and a moonroof.

Safety equipment included as standard on all UX 300e variants includes autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, radar active cruise control, lane trace assist, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alerts, front- and rear-mounted parking sensors and eight airbags.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until closer to the UX 300e’s launch to report any prices, which should be unveiled ahead of its November launch.