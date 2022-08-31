2023 BMW X5 M spotted at Nurburgring, mild-hybrid tech likely (video)

BMW has been spotted testing out a mid-cycle update (known as LCI, in BMW speak) for the almighty BMW X5 M at the Nurburgring, with rumours swirling that styling tweaks may well be accompanied by a revised powertrain and some added performance.

In a video captured by CarSpyMedia, we can see that BMW has only bothered camouflaging the front and rear, suggesting that the majority of styling tweaks will be centred on sharpening up the front fascia and opening up some breathing room for its V8 powertrain.

The headlights look to be far more compact than the current X5 M, while the kidney grille has received a slightly more angular design by the looks of it. At the back the taillights could receive revised detailing and slimmer lenses to conform with other updates in the showroom.

Inside, expect to see BMW’s latest twin digital screens spanning across the dash running the 8.0 operating system, likely made up of a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and 14.9-inch main media screen.

While it might be a heavy-weight on the scales, the X5 M in the video is absolutely tearing up the Nurburgring thanks to a brave test driver and a heap of performance hardware, headlined by the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8.

While it remains very much speculation at this point, BMW’s release of an updated design for the X5 M may well be accompanied by a power upgrade from the current 460kW/750Nm tune you’ll find in the X5 M Competition. Mild-hybrid technology is likely to be introduced in any case.

Until we know more, you can read our long-form review and watch the X5 M Competition being put through its paces in our typical 0-100km/h and brake test video right here.