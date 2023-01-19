New Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate unveiled, last of the current generation

Aston Martin has taken the wraps off its fierce parting piece for the current generation DBS family, with its limited-edition DBS 770 Ultimate – the most powerful Aston to roll out of the Gaydon factory.

The DBS 770 Ultimate comes powered by a tuned version of the 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 already powering the DBS range, with power increased to a monstrous 566kW and torque lifted to 900Nm – up from 533kW in the DBS Superleggera.

Power is thrown to the rear wheels via an eight-speed ZF automatic paired with a limited-slip differential, with the DBS 770 Ultimate throwing down the 0-100km/h sprint in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 340km/h.

Braking power is supplied by the same 410mm front and 360mm rear carbon ceramic discs for the 21-inch rims, which are wrapped in Pirelli P Zero rubber measuring 265/35 at the front and 305/30 at the rear.

Aston has gone to town with the aero package, which features a new front splitter and a massive rear diffuser, while the suspension has also been beefed up and offers 25 per cent more lateral stiffness. Underneath, the DBS Ultimate 770 sports independent double wishbone suspension up front with a multi-link rear assembly and a set of adaptive dampers with three different modes.

Inside, the DBS 770 Ultimate receives a familiar cabin layout with a heap of upgrades over the standard car, and a seemingly endless list of bespoke optional extras from Aston’s Q personalisation division. Aston Martin chief technology officer, Roberto Fedeli, said:

“When an iconic model generation reaches the end of production it is important to mark the occasion with something special. In the case of the DBS 770 Ultimate, we have spared nothing in ensuring the final version of our current series production flagship is the best-ever in every respect.”

Limited to just 499 units, Aston is planning on splitting production into 300 Coupes and 199 Volante convertibles – all of which were accounted for ahead of the DBS 770 Ultimate’s debut.

The company says it will hit the production floor in the end of the first quarter of this year, with the first deliveries anticipated in the third quarter.