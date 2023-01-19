Car News SUV Turbo Volkswagen

Volkswagen secures additional 1800 T-Roc R units for Australia

Alexi Falson

Volkswagen Australia has managed to negotiate 1800 extra units of its performance compact SUV, the T-Roc R, for the local market, with prices kicking off from $54,300 before on-road costs.

After the company made a similar move for its Touareg SUV that saw an additional 1000 units added to the Australian allocation, VW is looking to shorten waitlists for its smaller performance SUV, the T-Roc. VW says the extra allocation will be split into 1500 examples of the T-Roc R, with the remaining 300 units coming in the form of the slightly cheaper T-Roc R Grid Edition.

The T-Roc R Grid Edition, priced from $54,300, comes riding on 19-inch alloy wheels and receives an adaptive chassis control system, LED headlights, a digital instrument cluster, adaptive cruise control, exterior and interior styling upgrades and a 9.2-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Stepping up to the T-Roc R brings the price to $60,300 and adds a set of upgraded 19-inch alloys, Matrix LED headlights, Nappa leather upholstery with heated seats, a powered boot lift and some added features for the IQ.Drive safety system.

As a reminder, the T-Roc R comes powered by Volkswagen’s 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit that produces a hearty 221kW and 400Nm, which helps it sprint from 0-100km/h in just 4.9 seconds.

“We can accept supply shortages of popular models or we can try to effect solutions. The result is more than 1800 examples of the T-Roc R will soon be ready for customers, who are making the T-Roc one of Volkswagen’s defining vehicles of the 2020s and the T-Roc R comfortably our top-selling ‘R’ model.”

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

See author's posts

In,

More Stories