Volkswagen secures additional 1800 T-Roc R units for Australia

Volkswagen Australia has managed to negotiate 1800 extra units of its performance compact SUV, the T-Roc R, for the local market, with prices kicking off from $54,300 before on-road costs.

After the company made a similar move for its Touareg SUV that saw an additional 1000 units added to the Australian allocation, VW is looking to shorten waitlists for its smaller performance SUV, the T-Roc. VW says the extra allocation will be split into 1500 examples of the T-Roc R, with the remaining 300 units coming in the form of the slightly cheaper T-Roc R Grid Edition.

The T-Roc R Grid Edition, priced from $54,300, comes riding on 19-inch alloy wheels and receives an adaptive chassis control system, LED headlights, a digital instrument cluster, adaptive cruise control, exterior and interior styling upgrades and a 9.2-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Stepping up to the T-Roc R brings the price to $60,300 and adds a set of upgraded 19-inch alloys, Matrix LED headlights, Nappa leather upholstery with heated seats, a powered boot lift and some added features for the IQ.Drive safety system.

As a reminder, the T-Roc R comes powered by Volkswagen’s 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit that produces a hearty 221kW and 400Nm, which helps it sprint from 0-100km/h in just 4.9 seconds.

“We can accept supply shortages of popular models or we can try to effect solutions. The result is more than 1800 examples of the T-Roc R will soon be ready for customers, who are making the T-Roc one of Volkswagen’s defining vehicles of the 2020s and the T-Roc R comfortably our top-selling ‘R’ model.”