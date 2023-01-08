New Aston Martin DBS Ultimate confirmed, sends off current generation

Aston Martin has given us a quick glimpse of its farewell to the iconic DBS nameplate, with the company confirming the DBS 770 Ultimate as the final edition flagship model in the bloodline. This is the second DBS Ultimate from the company, following the initial model based on the previous generation.

So far, Aston has offered up just a few details on the DBS 770 Ultimate, including a video teaser (below), confirming that its powertrain will push out 770PS (566kW) – up from 533kW in the standard DBS – most likely from a tune for the 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12.

Aston has also confirmed that the DBS 770 Ultimate’s production run will be limited to just 499 examples, with an official launch slated for “early 2023”.

Other than that, the company says the package has been re-engineered, with a sharper dynamic focus and, of course, an “exquisite design” that we’ve come to expect from Aston.

In terms of its replacement, it seems certain that the DBS’s spiritual successor will be either a plug-in hybrid or a battery-electric flagship as manufacturers move toward electrification. It may well turn to its powertrain partner, Mercedes-Benz, for its next-gen lineup.

Currently, the DBS Superleggera is the only DBS variant on offer here in Australia, which throws out 533kW/900Nm to the rear wheels from its twin-turbo V12 powertrain, and bears a price tag of $536,900 for the coupe, and $570,200 for the Volante (excluding on-roads).