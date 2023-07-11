Mitsubishi Confirms New Ladder Frame & Engine Tech for Nex-Gen Triton, Debuts July 26

Mitsubishi is drumming up excitement for the launch of its sixth-generation Triton ute on July 26, with the company trickling out some morsels of information ahead of its official debut.

The company has released a clip of a prototype Triton drifting its way across dirt and snow, pulling itself through mud and being put to work while towing in what we can only assume has been a gruelling development program.

“Exterior, interior, suspension and engine – everything is new,” the clip says.

Mitsubishi hasn’t spilled all the beans on the details, though has given us a look at the newly-developed ladder-frame platform that features a set of leaf springs at the rear end, with double wishbones up front.

This will be joined by a new ‘clean diesel’ engine, though some reports seem to suggest that Mitsubishi will lean on a tweaked version of the existing 2.4-litre turbo-diesel unit, with power and torque figures expected to climb to 150kW and between 450-500Nm of torque.

The power unit is expected to be codenamed the ‘4N16’ as a revised member of Mitsubishi’s wider ‘4N1’ turbo-diesel block family, replacing the outgoing 4N15 that powers the current Triton producing 133kW/430Nm.

Power is expected to hit the wheels via a seven-speed torque-converter automatic, though Mitsubishi may end up utilising the eight-speed automatic from Aisin that you’ll find in the Pajero Sport.

Manual variants of the Triton are also expected to join the lineup, as Mitsubishi has stuck by the humble six-speed manual for its Ralliart Triton AXCR.

In terms of the styling, we’re pretty confident after having seen the latest clip that the sixth-gen Triton will look almost identical to the XRT Concept that took the spotlight at the most recent Bangkok International Motor Show.

All will be revealed when the sixth-generation Mitsubishi Triton is finally unveiled on the 26th of July; we’ll be sure to report back when we’ve seen it.