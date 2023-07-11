Koenigsegg Drops Jaws with 1692kW/2750Nm Gemera Production Car

Koenigsegg has announced plans to offer its hyper sports sedan with two powertrains, the most potent of which kicks out a barely believable 1692kW of power and 2750Nm thanks to a twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrain.

The news comes from founder and CEO, Christian Von Koenigsegg who was detailing a new electric motor breakthrough for its four-seater grand tourer, and a new ‘light speed transmission’ that eliminates the need for a flywheel altogether.

The high-performance electric motor supersedes plans for three smaller electric motors that Koenigsegg originally had planned for the Gemera, helping to reduce weight in the process.

Dubbed the ‘Dark Matter,’ Koenigsegg’s new electric motor development adds 600kW/1250Nm to the mix and can be paired with either the company’s twin-turbocharged three-cylinder engine or a twin-turbo V8.

The ‘base’ model, if you can call it that, comes powered by the 2.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder – dubbed the ‘Tiny Friendly Giant, or TFG’ and the Dark Matter electric motor kicks up a combined 1029kW/1850Nm.

If that’s not enough for you, Koenigsegg has you covered with its 5.0-litre twin-turbo engine option, with the ICE unit throwing 1087kW into the mix for a combined 1692kW with the help of the Dark Matter electric motor.

Koenigsegg is yet to confirm 0-100km/h sprint times, just estimates the Gemera powered by the ‘Tiny Friendly Giant’ three-cylinder should hit the 100km/h mark in 1.9 seconds, and hit a top speed of 400km/h.

Power is sent to all four wheels via the new ‘Light Speed Tourbillion’ nine-speed transmission which wraps its way around the engine block through to a carbon fibre prop shaft.

The Gemera can power all four wheels via the electric motor, or channel all the e-motor’s power to the front or rear wheels, with torque vectoring on offer.

The same goes for either of the internal combustion engines, which can power all fours, the front or the rear wheels, depending on the driving mode.

Koenigsegg says that just 300 examples of the Gemera are slated for production, and while that might not sound like much, it’s actually the company’s largest production run in its history.

Production is expected to kick off in the latter stages of 2024, with the first deliveries taking place in 2025.

“The Gemerea HV8 is not only the most powerful and extreme production car on planet Earth, with an astonishing 1.11hp per kg, but it is also the most practical and user-friendly sports car ever created,” says Christian von Koenigsegg.

“Its incredible response, handling, engine sound, crisp transmission, spacious interior and four-wheel-drive systems combine to create an unprecedented and unparalleled driving experience.”