Next-gen 2024 Mitsubishi Triton previewed with XRT concept

Mitsubishi has given us a preview of what to expect from its next-generation Triton ute, due by 2024, with the XRT Concept. It took stage at the Bangkok International Motor Show.

The Triton remains Mitsubishi’s best-selling vehicle, and after a nine-year sales career in 150 markets around the globe, the XRT Concept gives a taste of what’s to come from the next-generation Triton’s styling package.

The concept showcases a taller, more imposing front fascia with a set of slim LED headlights, with larger air intakes up front and a heap of ground clearance underneath. There’s also a live axle rear end, as expected, as what looks to be drum brakes on the back.

The XRT includes a set of wide wheel arches covering mud-terrain tyres and features a snorkel, a black heavy-duty sports bar and a more muscular side profile than the current-gen model.

Ahead of its release, Mitsubishi will use the upcoming Asia Cross Country Rally 2023 event to test out a prototype of the new Triton after it took out last year’s event with the Ralliart Triton.

Mitsubishi says it will use the “expertise gained from rallies” to inform the production versions of the Triton, which is set for a launch this fiscal year (wraps up in April, 2024). CEO at Mitsubishi Motors, Takao Kato, said:

“2023 is an important year for Mitsubishi Motors to accelerate our business in the ASEAN region, with the launch of a fully revamped Triton and an all-new compact SUV. The all-new Triton is going through final touch-ups in preparation for its release, as we have performed rigorous endurance tests around the world while also incorporating the know-how gained from rally activities.”