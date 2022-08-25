Mercedes-Benz EQA 350 variant added to Australian lineup

Mercedes-Benz has updated its small battery-electric SUV with the addition of the EQA 350 4MATIC variant, joining the existing EQA 250.

The 350 4MATIC sits atop the EQA 250 which first hit Australian roads back in April last year. It offers buyers a powerful premium, all-wheel drive system and more equipment as standard.

The EQA 350 4MATIC comes powered by a dual motor setup producing 215kW of power and 520Nm of torque, sent to all four wheels. Mercedes says this translates to a 0-100km/h sprint in 6.0 seconds.

Power is supplied by the same 66.5kWh battery pack that you’ll find in the EQA 250, with a WLTP range of 400km and fast-charging rated up to 100kW.

It comes riding on a set of adjustable dampers with multi-link rear suspension, a direct steering system and Mercedes’s dynamic select driving modes.

The EQA 350 4MATIC comes fitted with the Mercedes AMG Line package for both the exterior styling and interior packaging, meaning buyers receive a set of 20-inch AMG alloys, chrome front apron, black panel grille and an AMG diffuser-like treatment for the rear.

Inside, the black leather and microfibre upholstery receives red stitching across the sport seats and dashboard, chrome air vents, a sporty steering wheel, and stainless steel AMG pedals.

It also comes loaded with the Vision Package as standard, meaning there’s a panoramic sunroof and clever parking system with a surround-view camera, atop the standard pair of 10.25-inch displays for the driver and infotainment system.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can be accessed wirelessly, while there’s also digital radio, keyless entry and start, a powered tailgate, wireless smartphone charging, climate control and clever voice recognition via the ‘Hey Mercedes’ system fitted as standard.

Mercedes is throwing in its Driver Assistance package as standard, meaning there’s adaptive cruise control, active steering and braking assistance, blind-spot monitoring, semi-autonomous parking and nine airbags on offer.

As with the launch of the EQA 250, the 350 4MATIC is being offered in a limited number of ‘Edition 1’ units which command a $3900 premium over the standard model.

Special touches for Edition 1 include a set of aerodynamic 20-inch alloys finished in matte copper, Neva grey leather upholstery, backlit trim highlights, blue stitching, roof rails and illuminated door sills.

Mercedes has officially kicked off deliveries for the EQA 350 4MATIC at a price of $96,900, with the Edition 1 priced from $100,800 (before on-road costs).