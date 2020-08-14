2021 BMW 4 Series on sale in Australia in October from $70,900

Sports car fans will be interested to hear the all-new 2021 BMW 4 Series will soon land in Australia. A three-tier lineup and local specifications and prices have just been announced today in preparation for its launch.

The all-new 4 Series debuted in June. It boasts a fresh platform, based on BMW’s CLAR layout which now underpins all rear-wheel-drive-based models in the showroom. Although it is very closely related to the latest G20 3 Series, the front and rear tracks on the G22 4 Series are 23mm wider.

The centre of gravity is also 21mm lower than the 3 Series. With a wider and lower stance on the road, the new model is set to be an awesome driver’s car. And most of the range continues to use rear-wheel drive to ensure lots of spirited driving fun.

We say most of the range as the new flagship M440i xDrive uses an all-wheel drive system. This will be the first all-wheel drive 4 Series available in Australia. But it needs it. With a 3.0-litre turbo inline-six engine under the bonnet producing an impressive 285kW and 500Nm, traction could have been an issue, potentially reducing the car’s cross country capability.

Australian buyers are being presented the 420i, 430i, and the top M440i xDrive. Obviously the new G82 M4 will sit at the very top of the range when it debuts in September, however, that’ll be more of a stand-alone model sitting within the M sector of the showroom.

Powering the 420i is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine that produces 135kW and 300Nm, which is enough to dust off 0-100km/h in a claimed 7.5 seconds. Moving up to the 430i sees these outputs lifted to 190kW and 400Nm, and, subsequently, the 0-100km/h time drops to just 5.8 seconds.

If it’s outright performance you want, the M440i features the same 3.0-litre turbo inline-six from the superb M340i xDrive. Peak power is 285kW and peak torque is 500Nm. In the 4 Series, the 0-100km/h sprint can be conquered in a claimed 4.5 seconds – slightly behind the M340i’s claimed time of 4.4 seconds.

For the Australian specification models, both the 420i and 430i come standard with the M Sport package. It includes a sportier aero package for the exterior with larger air intakes and bespoke rear apron, M Sport suspension, and 19-inch M light alloy wheels. There’s also sports seats inside and special knee pads on the sides of the centre console. There’s also a range of optional M Performance accessories that can provide further exclusivity.

All models also feature a 10.25-inch multimedia screen with touch functionality, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. It all runs BMW’s 7.0 operating software. There’s a built-in SIM card with 4G LTE connectivity, the standard BMW Connected Package Professional with remote engine start, and head-up display. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also included.

BMW Australia says the new model will go on sale locally in October. Prices will start from the following (excluding on-road costs). See below for the highlight features.

2021 BMW 420i Coupe 8-speed auto RWD: $70,900

2021 BMW 430i Coupe 8-speed auto RWD: $88,900

2021 BMW M440i xDrive Coupe 8-speed auto AWD: $116,900

2021 BMW 420i highlight features

M Sport package

19in M light alloy wheels

Steptronic Sports transmission with gearshift paddles

Sport seats for driver and front passenger

Alcantara/Sensatec upholstery

Through-loading system

Storage compartment package

Lights package

LED headlights including high-beam assistant

Front electric seats with memory function for driver

BMW head-up display

Driving Assistant

Parking Assistant including Reversing Assistant

Live Cockpit Professional

Connected Package Professional

Wireless Smartphone Integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

HiFi loudspeaker System

Wireless smartphone charging

DAB+ digital radio

2021 BMW 430i highlight features (above 420i)

Adaptive M suspension

Comfort Access system including digital key

Leather ‘Vernasca’ upholstery

M Sport drakes

Driving Assistant Professional

Parking Assistant Plus including surround-view monitor with top and side view

2021 BMW M440i xDrive highlight features (above 430i)