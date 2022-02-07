MY2022 Nissan Patrol Y62 update announced for Australia

The big daddy Y62 Nissan Patrol had its most successful year ever in Australia during 2021, taking in 3264 sales. Now, the local arm is introducing the MY2022 version to keep the momentum going.

Yep, the Y62 lives on. It first arrived in Australia in 2012, making it one of the longest-running model lines on the market. But there’s still a heap of appeal left in the off-road beast. And one of the highlights has to be its jackhammering yet refined 5.6-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine, which carries over.

For the MY22 version Nissan is building on the design facelift introduced in 2020, adding a new-look front grille, a new front guard vent design, and updated Nissan badge. Other than that it continues on as before. Speaking about its success and the revised model, Nissan Australia managing director Adam Paterson said:

“It’s a testament to the Y62 Patrol that its strongest year on record in Australia coincided with the model’s 70th anniversary, which proves the Patrol is only getting better and more popular with each new variant. The MY22 Patrol furthers the story in Australia, as the fan base for this legendary vehicle continues to grow.”

Two variants continue on sale, including the Ti and Ti-L. Both feature the mighty V8 developing 298kW and 560Nm. The engine is paired to a seven-speed auto, feeding into a four-wheel drive system featuring a limited-slip diff at the rear. Drivers can select from various modes as well.

Inside, both variants showcase an 8.0-inch touch-screen multimedia interface, offering sat-nav, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system. Stepping up to the Ti-L adds a 13-speaker Bose sound system, two 8.0-inch screens for rear passengers, and a sunroof.

The updated model is on sale now from the following prices (excluding on-road costs). See further below for highlight features.

2022 Nissan Patrol Ti: $82,160

2022 Nissan Patrol Ti-L: $95,115

MY2022 Ti (new stuff in red)

5.6-litre V8 petrol engine with 298kW and 560Nm

7-speed automatic transmission with Manual Mode and Adaptive Shift Control (ASC)

Intelligent 4X4 with electronic 4WD selection

Sports bumper

Rear Helical Limited Slip Differential

Hill Descent Control (HDC)

Hill Start Assist (HSA)

Off road monitor

Front and rear parking sensors

18-inch alloy wheels

Heated door mirrors with power adjustment/folding and integrated indicator lights

Audio system with CD/DVD, AM/FM radio, MP3 and USB / iPod connectivity with Bluetooth audio streaming

Satellite Navigation with 8.0-inch touch-screen display

Traffic Monitoring System

6 speakers

Bluetooth hands-free phone system with steering wheel controls

Tri-zone climate control air conditioning

8 seat capacity

8-way power adjustable driver seat including height adjustment and lumbar support

6-way power adjustable front passenger seat

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Hydraulic Body Motion Control suspension (HBMC)

Leather accented seat trim

Automatic headlights

LED front fog lights

Follow Me Home headlight function

Intelligent Key with remote keyless entry

Intelligent Around-View Monitor with Moving Object Detection

Intelligent Emergency Braking

Intelligent Forward Collision Warning

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Intelligent Cruise Control

Intelligent Lane Intervention

Lane Departure Warning

Blind Spot Warning

Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention

New Grille

New Brand Emblem

New Fender Vent Design

MY2022 Ti-L

7 seat capacity

Driver’s seat memory with two settings, including side mirrors and steering column position

First row centre console cool box

13 premium BOSE speakers

Two second row seat 8.0-inch entertainment screens with headphones and remote control

Intelligent Rear View Mirror (I-RVM)

Puddle illumination light

Power operated tailgate

Roof rails

Sunroof (electric one-touch power tilt & slide) with Privacy Glass

Heated and cooled front seats

Tilt and telescopic electronically adjustable steering column

Premium bumper

New Brand Emblem

New Fender Vent Design