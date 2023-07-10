MY24 Volkswagen T-Roc Range Gains Added Equipment & Price Rises

Volkswagen has given the T-Roc compact SUV range an update for the 2024 model year, with some safety equipment making its way back into mid-spec members of the lineup, after supply chain constraints forced VW to omit them from the T-Roc’s features list.

The pricing and specification update for the T-Roc means that blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alerts are back on the menu for the Style and R-Line variants.

The T-Roc Style is now priced from $38,890 before on-road costs, marking a $1790 premium over last year’s model, while pricing for the entry-level T-Roc CityLife SE remains unchanged at $35,990; we assume because it misses out on those safety equipment additions.

The T-Roc Style also picks up an updated 8.0-inch infotainment display with voice controls and sat-nav as standard, as well as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster that was previously reserved for optional the Sound & Vision package.

Step it up to the T-Roc R-Line, which has received an $1890 price increase up to $47,090, and you’ll find premium touches like Nappa leather upholstery for the heated and power-adjustable driver’s seat as standard, as well as side assist on the standard features list.

Pricing (recommended retail price) Volkswagen T-Roc CityLife SE $35,990 RRP Volkswagen T-Roc Style $38,890 RRP Volkswagen T-Roc R-Line $47,090 RRP Volkswagen T-Roc R Grid Edition SE $54,300 RRP Volkswagen T-Roc R $61,990 RRP

In terms of powertrains, VW is sticking by the 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol unit for the entry-level CityLife and Style, which kicks up 110kW/250Nm and is paired with an eight-speed automatic.

Stepping up to the R-Line variants adds a 2.0-litre turbo four-pot, increasing power and torque to 140kW/320Nm for seven-speed dual-clutch transmission to send to all fours via VW’s 4Motion system.

The range-topping T-Roc R and R Grid Edition receive the same block tuned up to 221kW of power and 400Nm that offers a sub-five-second sprint to 100km/h.

Volkswagen says that the first examples of the updated T-Roc lineup are set to hit Australia in the third quarter of 2023.

Volkswagen’s Passenger Vehicles director, Michal Szaniecki has said that “we are hearing the wants and needs of our customers, and especially in the compact SUV segment they want more technology and luxury, but also greater value.”

“Given its popularity in Australia, we can now offer desirable items as standard on the T-Roc Style and T-Roc R-Line for a smaller premium than the previous optioned versions, making them even more appealing to the head and heart.”