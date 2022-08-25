Toyota Australia confirms RHD Tundra in development with Walkinshaw

Toyota has confirmed that a right-hand drive version of the American Tundra full-size pickup is set to enter development for Australia with performance specialists Walkinshaw.

Toyota says that it has tapped the Walkinshaw Automotive Group on the shoulder to re-engineer the Tundra for Australian roads, with testing to start as soon as September.

The Walkinshaw team are no strangers to re-engineering large, left-hand drive trucks for the Australian market, having been responsible for the Chevrolet Silverado GMSV and the RAM 1500 and 2500/3500.

Toyota says that following its initial tests on public roads, a fleet of 300 Tundras will be making their way around Australia in the final stages of their RHD testing program.

The initial fleet of Tundra prototypes will be powered by a new inline hybrid system pairing a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 with an electric motor assist setup, with a steering column and rack taken from the LandCruiser 300, as well as the shift lever and throttle and brake pedals.

In the US, the 3.5-litre V6 hybrid is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and produces 326kW and 790Nm, offering a towing capacity at a massive 5500kg.

Support for the massive platform comes with the help of double-wishbones up front and a multi-link rear suspension setup, with Toyota reserving air suspension as an optional extra.

The company is yet to offer up any specific dates on when we could see the Tundra officially on sale here in Australia, insisting that it wants to perfect the platform for Australian roads before it hits dealerships. Toyota’s VP for sales, marketing & Ffanchise operations, Sean Hanley, said:

“This project shows just how serious we are at Toyota about quality, and a RHD Tundra will not be available for sale in Australia until we are totally satisfied. We are really excited to get such a significant project to this stage, and we look forward to seeing development prototypes on our roads and test tracks in the weeks and months ahead.”

We’ll be sure to report back on any further updates on the right-hand drive Tundra making its way to Australia.