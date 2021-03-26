Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 on sale in Australia in April

March 26, 2021
Car News, Electric, Mercedes-Benz, SUV

Local details, including prices for Australia have been confirmed for the new Mercedes-Benz EQA fully electric small SUV, which officially goes on sale in April.

The EQA was initially revealed in January. It joins the growing EQ series of vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, following the EQC and soon-to-be EQE and EQS electric models. For Australia, Mercedes will be offering just one main variant, called the EQA 250. However, a special Edition 1 version will also be available for a limited time.

Under the bonnet of the 250 is an asynchronous electric motor that propels the front axle. It produces up to 140kW and a stout 375Nm, via a single-speed gear set. Power is supplied by a 420V lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 66.5kWh, and an energy consumption rating of 16.2kWh/100km (ADR cycle).

Owners can expect to achieve of driving range of up to 480km (ADR cycle) on a full charge. Recharging is done via the in-built Type 2 CCS plug and supplied charging cables, including an Australian domestic plug cable. The EQA takes about 4 hours and 15 minutes using the optional Mercedes Wallbox at 11kW, or 30 minutes with a 100kW DC fast charger.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Being a Mercedes-Benz, the EQA is filled with luxury and modern technologies. There’s a pair of 10.25-inch digital screens inside, with one for the instrument cluster and another for the media interface. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay comes standard, along with digital radio, wireless phone charging, and an electric tailgate.

In terms of safety gear, users can rest assured with features such as the Driver Assistance Package, adaptive cruise control, route-based speed adaption, traffic sign assist, parking assist, a rear-view camera, and nine airbags. Lane-keep assist, brake assist and steering assist are also included.

For the Edition 1, buyers are treated to impressive 20-inch AMG alloy wheels, finished in matt copper. These go perfectly with the AMG Line exterior package and various gloss black trimmings. Inside showcases Neva grey leather and Cyber Cut Blue upholstery, AMG pedals, a sports steering wheel, and special Edition 1 floor mats.

Speaking about the new model, Britta Seeger, member of the board of management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, said:

“With this car, for the first time we are offering our customers an all-electric Mercedes in the compact segment with an extensive range that ensures its viability in everyday use. As such, the new EQA is an important vehicle along our path towards the electrification of all our vehicle segments.”

The Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 will be available to order from April, with deliveries set to commence in June. Prices start from $76,800, and an extra $7300 for the Edition 1 (excluding on-road costs).

Tags
,

Related Articles

Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan previewed, EQA debuts January 20
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan previewed, EQA debuts January 20
Mercedes-Benz confirms EQS, EQE, EQA electric vehicles
Mercedes-Benz confirms EQS, EQE, EQA electric vehicles
2021 Mercedes-Benz E 350 joins Australian lineup
2021 Mercedes-Benz E 350 joins Australian lineup
Mercedes-Benz EQA fully electric SUV revealed
Mercedes-Benz EQA fully electric SUV revealed

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.