2023 Mazda CX-60 on sale in Australia from $59,800, arrives in June

Prices and final specifications for the all-new Mazda CX-60 have been confirmed for Australia ahead of its arrival in June. It will come in as a large SUV sitting above CX-5, featuring some interesting new inline-six engine options and a plug-in hybrid.

Three main model grades are going on sale in Australia, spanning from the Evolve, GT to the top Azami. All three models come with three different engine choices; a 3.3-litre turbo-petrol inline-six, a 3.3-litre turbo-diesel inline-six, and a 2.5-litre four-cylinder plug-in hybrid.

Outputs span from 209kW and 450Nm for the petrol six, and 187kW and 550Nm for the diesel six. Mazda says the petrol six can dash from 0-100km/h in 6.9 seconds, with the diesel claimed in 7.3 seconds.

The flagship powertrain, the 2.5 petrol hybrid, develops a combined 241kW and 500Nm, including a 100kW electric motor. Mazda says 0-100km/h takes just 5.9 seconds. Fuel economy is rated at 2.1L/100km and it can drive on electric power alone for a range of 76km.

As standard all models feature a 10.25-inch infotainment screen inside (Azami pictured), with a 7.0-inch digital gauge cluster for the six-cylinder models and a 12.3-inch display for the hybrid. All come with a surround-view camera system, digital radio with an eight-speaker sound system (at minimum), and dual-zone climate control and a wireless phone charger.

Going for the GT trim level adds a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and the 12.3-inch gauge cluster across all engines. The GT also comes with 20-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, and a 12-speaker Bose sound system.

At the top, the Azami features unique 20-inch wheels, body-coloured exterior mirrors, adaptive LED headlights, ventilated front seats, and a Nappa leather upholstery. Full adaptive cruise control and traffic support is also standard.

The new model is set to arrive in showrooms in June next year, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs):