Mazda CX-90 confirmed for Australia, debuts in January 2023

Mazda has released a preview of its next all-new SUV called the CX-90. It has been confirmed for Australia and it is set to feature inline-six engine options.

The CX-90 will ride on Mazda’s new rear-wheel-drive-based platform, simply called the Large Architecture, like the CX-60, and will feature Mazda’s new inline-six engine. Although, it’s unclear if both petrol and diesel forms will be offered. A four-cylinder hybrid is also likely.

Specifications are yet to be confirmed for the CX-90, however, we can probably take the CX-60 as a guide. It will come in three powertrain options, including a 2.5-litre four-cylinder plug-in hybrid, developing 241kW and 500Nm, as well as a 3.3-litre inline-six in turbo-diesel and turbo-petrol, producing 187kW and 550Nm, and 209kW and 450Nm, respectively.

Mazda describes the new model’s design as continuing its ‘Kodo Design’ philosophy, leaving a “bold, dynamic” theme that showcases “exceptional craftsmanship”, while debuting a new premium colour option called Artisan Red.

The CX-90 will sit above the CX-9 as the new flagship SUV for Mazda. In some markets it will replace the CX-9, but in Australia it is set to co-exist and overlap for a little while.

A full global debut for the CX-90 will take place in January next year. Australian market entry dates are yet to be confirmed – we’d anticipate a late-2023 arrival, at minimum.

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He’s obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

