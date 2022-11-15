Mazda CX-90 confirmed for Australia, debuts in January 2023

Mazda has released a preview of its next all-new SUV called the CX-90. It has been confirmed for Australia and it is set to feature inline-six engine options.

The CX-90 will ride on Mazda’s new rear-wheel-drive-based platform, simply called the Large Architecture, like the CX-60, and will feature Mazda’s new inline-six engine. Although, it’s unclear if both petrol and diesel forms will be offered. A four-cylinder hybrid is also likely.

Specifications are yet to be confirmed for the CX-90, however, we can probably take the CX-60 as a guide. It will come in three powertrain options, including a 2.5-litre four-cylinder plug-in hybrid, developing 241kW and 500Nm, as well as a 3.3-litre inline-six in turbo-diesel and turbo-petrol, producing 187kW and 550Nm, and 209kW and 450Nm, respectively.

Mazda describes the new model’s design as continuing its ‘Kodo Design’ philosophy, leaving a “bold, dynamic” theme that showcases “exceptional craftsmanship”, while debuting a new premium colour option called Artisan Red.

The CX-90 will sit above the CX-9 as the new flagship SUV for Mazda. In some markets it will replace the CX-9, but in Australia it is set to co-exist and overlap for a little while.

A full global debut for the CX-90 will take place in January next year. Australian market entry dates are yet to be confirmed – we’d anticipate a late-2023 arrival, at minimum.