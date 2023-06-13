Alpine reveals hardcore A110 R Le Mans Edition, limited to 100 units

Alpine has unveiled a more hardcore take on the A110, with the A110 R Le Mans Edition tipping the scales considerably lighter than the standard car, adding revised suspension and exterior upgrades.

The company launched the A110 R Le Mans ahead of the jam-packed weekend of action at the Circuit de la Sarthe for Le Mans, with Alpine capping its production at 100 units.

While Alpine has left power from the 1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unchanged at 221kW/340Nm, the weight figures have been shaved slightly, down to 1082kg, which gives it very impressive power-to-weight boasting rights.

Alpine says the A110 R Le Mans can hit 100km/h in 3.9 seconds, and has a top speed rated at 284km/h. It comes with a patented ‘road & track’ chock that lowers the car and stiffens the platform by 5 per cent.

Design wise, special touches for the Le Mans edition include a carbon fibre roof, wheels, and a special rear wing design said to evoke the spirit of the Alpine Elf Endurance Team’s A480.

There’s also an exclusive blue and white livery celebrating the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a shark fin sitting atop the carbon rear window and blue highlights for the brake calipers, carbon rims and rear wing.

Inside, the A110 R Le Mans picks up a bespoke build plate signifying its one of one-hundred exclusivity and a set of lightweight bucket seats wrapped in Alcantara.

Those lucky enough to get their order in will also be invited to join Alpine’s ‘Band of Racers’ club, which gives them access to team facilities at the 2024 edition of Le Mans, and more importantly, a lap of the iconic circuit in their A110 R.

The A110 R Le Mans is priced at 140,000 euros, with few – if any – examples expected to reach Australian shores.