2024 Mazda CX-90 revealed, inline-6s confirmed for Australia

Mazda has taken the wraps off its CX-90 SUV at a launch event in Malibu, California, with the company confirming a mix of inline-six petrol and diesel hybridised engines for its flagship family-mover here in Australia.

The CX-90 will sit atop Mazda’s lineup as the range-topping SUV offering, while sharing its RWD-based platform with the CX-60 that debuted in mid-2022, as well as the same mix of Mazda’s most powerful engines to date.

That means that there’s a 3.3-litre inline six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with mild hybrid tech producing 254kW/500Nm, as well as a 3.3-litre inline-six turbo-diesel producing 187kW/550Nm. A 2.5-litre plug-in hybrid is being offered overseas, developing 241kW, however, Australia isn’t expected to receive this option until 2024.

Both inline-six variants come fitted with an all-new eight-speed automatic transmission for the rear-biased all-wheel-drive platform, and the MX-5’s kinematic posture control system that makes it more agile in the corners.

In terms of the styling package, the CX-90 takes some clear inspiration from the CX-60, with a sleek and simplified front end design and a sharpened side profile for the company’s largest SUV to date.

Inside, the cabin is familiar to Mazda’s already-impressive designs, with a larger central tunnel and fabric weaving its way across the dashboard, while higher-spec variants pick up Nappa leather upholstery with maple wood highlights.

Mazda is yet to confirm specific grades for the CX-90 lineup, but says that we can expect to see features like a 12.3-inch infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, a surround-view monitor, special interior lighting and a heap of safety gear.

The company hasn’t given us a timeline on when we can expect to see the CX-90 touch down here in Australia, although an arrival later this year seems more than likely. We’ll be sure to report back when we’ve had specifications and pricing details confirmed. Mazda Australia managing director Vinesh Bhindi said:

“Our second entrant into the new large platform family brings with it even more of everything – more power and performance, greater versatility and heightened luxury. The First-Ever Mazda CX-90 is the absolute pinnacle of Mazda premium; our most advanced model ever with exceptional levels of sophistication throughout that can be enjoyed not just by the driver, but the whole family.”