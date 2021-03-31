Mazds MX-30 M Hybrid arrives in Australia, priced from $33,990

Mazda Australia has released prices and specifications for its new MX-30 M Hybrid, which is available in G20e Evolve, G20e Touring, and G20e Astina trim levels. The local arm also confirms an all-electric version will arrive later this year.

Mazda’s first-ever M Hybrid range will feature a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, with additional power supplied by an integrated starter generator. Output is rated at 114kW, which is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

The system offers a combined fuel consumption rating of 6.4L/100km, emitting 150g/km of CO2. The M Hybrid features regenerative braking, and a new stop-start function with a belt-driven starter that helps to spin the engine’s crankshaft.

The base variant G20e Evolve comes with 18-inch silver alloys, G-Vectoring Control, a rear spoiler, 8.8-inch widescreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7.0-inch TFT driver display, dual-zone climate control as well as some leather additions to the wheel and gear lever.

Safety equipment fitted to all MX-30 models includes an array of 10 airbags, blind-spot monitoring, driver attention alert, emergency lane keep, radar cruise control, smart brake support, rear parking sensors, and a whole lot more.

Opting for the MX-30 G20e Touring variant adds keyless entry, 10-way power adjustable seats, auto-dimming driver-side mirror, and white Maztex seat upholstery.

The range-topping G20e Astina receives some added touches like 18-inch alloys, heated mirrors, a glass sunroof, leather seats and steering wheel, ‘vintage’ brown Maztex upholstery, adaptive LED headlamps, a 360-degree view monitor, parking sensors, cruise and traffic support as well as a front cross-traffic alert system.

An additional safety package known as the Vision Technology pack can be optioned for the cheaper Evolve and Touring variants which adds a 360-degree monitor, cruising and traffic support, driver monitoring, front cross traffic alert and front parking sensors.

Mazda says the MX-30 M Hybrid lineup will be covered by a servicing plan that will see owners paying around $1942 over the first five-years or 50,000km. Mazda’s Australian managing director, Vinesh Bhindi, said:

“Since we unveiled the first ever Mazda MX-30 to Australia in December 2020, we have received highly positive feedback for its design and environmental attributes. Now in 2020, we bring MX-30 M Hybrid to showrooms with a three-pronged range: the exciting G20e Evolve, sporty G20e Touring and high-specification G20e Astina. The MX-30 Electric will follow later in 2021.”

The new model is on sale from the following prices (excluding on-roads):

2021 MX-30 G20e Evolve: $33,990

2021 MX-30 G20e Touring: $36,490

2021 MX-30 G20e Astina: $40,990