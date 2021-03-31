Mazds MX-30 M Hybrid arrives in Australia, priced from $33,990

March 31, 2021
Car News, Hybrid, Mazda, SUV

Mazda Australia has released prices and specifications for its new MX-30 M Hybrid, which is available in G20e Evolve, G20e Touring, and G20e Astina trim levels. The local arm also confirms an all-electric version will arrive later this year.

Mazda’s first-ever M Hybrid range will feature a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, with additional power supplied by an integrated starter generator. Output is rated at 114kW, which is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

The system offers a combined fuel consumption rating of 6.4L/100km, emitting 150g/km of CO2. The M Hybrid features regenerative braking, and a new stop-start function with a belt-driven starter that helps to spin the engine’s crankshaft.

The base variant G20e Evolve comes with 18-inch silver alloys, G-Vectoring Control, a rear spoiler, 8.8-inch widescreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7.0-inch TFT driver display, dual-zone climate control as well as some leather additions to the wheel and gear lever.

Safety equipment fitted to all MX-30 models includes an array of 10 airbags, blind-spot monitoring, driver attention alert, emergency lane keep, radar cruise control, smart brake support, rear parking sensors, and a whole lot more.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Opting for the MX-30 G20e Touring variant adds keyless entry, 10-way power adjustable seats, auto-dimming driver-side mirror, and white Maztex seat upholstery.

The range-topping G20e Astina receives some added touches like 18-inch alloys, heated mirrors, a glass sunroof, leather seats and steering wheel, ‘vintage’ brown Maztex upholstery, adaptive LED headlamps, a 360-degree view monitor, parking sensors, cruise and traffic support as well as a front cross-traffic alert system.

An additional safety package known as the Vision Technology pack can be optioned for the cheaper Evolve and Touring variants which adds a 360-degree monitor, cruising and traffic support, driver monitoring, front cross traffic alert and front parking sensors.

Mazda says the MX-30 M Hybrid lineup will be covered by a servicing plan that will see owners paying around $1942 over the first five-years or 50,000km. Mazda’s Australian managing director, Vinesh Bhindi, said:

“Since we unveiled the first ever Mazda MX-30 to Australia in December 2020, we have received highly positive feedback for its design and environmental attributes. Now in 2020, we bring MX-30 M Hybrid to showrooms with a three-pronged range: the exciting G20e Evolve, sporty G20e Touring and high-specification G20e Astina. The MX-30 Electric will follow later in 2021.”

The new model is on sale from the following prices (excluding on-roads):

2021 MX-30 G20e Evolve: $33,990
2021 MX-30 G20e Touring: $36,490
2021 MX-30 G20e Astina: $40,990

Tags

Related Articles

Mazda Australia announces Skyactiv-X M-Hybrid for Mazda3, CX-30
Mazda Australia announces Skyactiv-X M-Hybrid for Mazda3, CX-30
Mazda MX-30 fully electric SUV confirmed for Australia
Mazda MX-30 fully electric SUV confirmed for Australia
2021 Toyota Yaris Cross priced from $26,990 in Australia
2021 Toyota Yaris Cross priced from $26,990 in Australia
Innovative Mazda3 Skyactiv-X on sale in Australia from August 1
Innovative Mazda3 Skyactiv-X on sale in Australia from August 1

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.