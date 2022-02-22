Mazda CX-60 showcases suave, sophisticated interior, debuts March 8

Mazda has sent out another teaser of its all-new CX-60 mid-size SUV, giving us a glimpse of the attention to detail of the interior. A full debut is scheduled for March 8.

The Mazda CX-60 is set to join the CX-5 in mid-size SUV market segment. It’ll be offered with five seats, but unlike the CX-5, the CX-60 will ride on Mazda’s new RWD-oriented platform and will be offered with new inline-six engines.

At first the company has confirmed a brand new 2.5-litre plug-in hybrid for the SUV, pairing a four-cylinder petrol with an electric motor assist system. Combined output is “in excess of 223kW”, Mazda has confirmed.

Mazda has not indicated a phasing out of the CX-5. In fact, it has said it will overlap the two into the future. The company previously said the design will evolve and the model range will be enhanced for the popular CX-5 going forward, alongside the CX-60. The CX-60 looks set to borrow a similar design theme as the CX-50, as indicated by earlier spy footage (pictured above).

Confused? Well, the SUV market is a very demanding one at the moment and some carmakers are opting to offer not just one but multiple options even in the same category. Mitsubishi is doing it now with the ASX and Eclipse Cross, and Toyota does it with the Fortuner, Kluger and Prado all in the same segment.

Unfortunately we don’t have any firm new news on the CX-60 today other than these teaser images. Mazda describes the interior as offering a “totally new experience for drivers and passengers”.

That’s obviously a pretty wild claim, but we can see Mazda has concentrated on material quality and textures. The images show the passenger side of the dashboard, which features exposed stitching and a unique cloth upholstery, as well as fine wood trimmings for the door cards. In a statement, Mazda said:

“The CX-60 introduces for the first time the ideas of Kaichô, the harmony which comes from mixing different materials and textures, including maple wood, nappa leather, Japanese textiles and chrome details, and Musubu, the uniquely Japanese way of binding textiles which was the inspiration for the instrument panel stitching.”

We’d expect more teasers to roll out over the coming week or so, ahead of its full reveal on March 8. Australian market entry could take place before the end of this year, however, the local arm is yet to lock in an official date.