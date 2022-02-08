Mazda CX-60 previewed, 223kW PHEV 2.5 4CYL confirmed

You know how Mazda is planning a massive SUV rollout, with new nameplates such as CX-50, CX-70, CX-80, and CX-90 soon to hit the market? The company has just sent out the first official teaser of the CX-60.

Now, not all of these models will be sold in all regions. For example, the CX-70 will be for North America, predominately, as well as the CX-90. The CX-80 is set for Japan and Europe and possibly Australia, while the CX-60 has been confirmed for Australia.

This teaser gives us a sneak peek at the front end design and headlight. To us, it does look quite familiar, like the new CX-50 in fact. However, unlike the CX-50, the CX-60 will be offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Mazda confirms a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol paired with an electric motor, providing a combined power output “in excess of 223kW”.

The CX-60 will ride on Mazda’s new ‘large product’ architecture, adopting a rear-wheel drive style layout, although AWD will be offered. Fresh inline-six petrol and diesel engines are also coming. Mazda says the CX-60 will be joined by the CX-80, adding three rows of seats. To us, it kind of seems like the CX-60 and CX-80 will be quite similar, aside from rows of seats. In a statement, Mazda said:

“The Mazda CX-60 PHEV demonstrates Mazda’s commitment to a multi-solution approach to sustainable mobility and the principle of the right solution at the right time. It will be joined in the future by the Mazda CX-80 which will feature three-row seating.”

Mazda Australia says the new PHEV powertrain is “slated” to hit Australia, although it cannot confirm timing at this stage. The company describes the powertrain as offering “smooth and powerful acceleration” as well as giving the driver enjoyment in the widest possible range of scenarios.

The new SUVs are set to roll out over the next two years, with the CX-60 scheduled to debut on March 8. Stay tuned.