MY2020 Jeep Cherokee now on sale in Australia, S-Limited added

Looking to buy a new mid-size SUV? You might be interested to hear the MY2020 Jeep Cherokee refresh is now on sale in Australia, headlined by the introduction of a new S-Limited variant which becomes the new flagship model.

Four main variant lines are being offered in Australia for the model year 2020, spanning from the Sport, Limited, Trailhawk, to the new S-Limited. The Sport is powered by a four-cylinder petrol engine while the rest are equipped with a petrol V6.

Specifically, the Sport uses a 2.4-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol that produces 130kW and 229Nm. This is matched up to a nine-speed automatic with front-wheel drive. Meanwhile, all three other variants use a 3.2-litre petrol V6 that develops 200kW and 315Nm. These also come with a nine-speed auto but with all-wheel drive.

As for the new S-Limited, it features a range of bespoke trimmings, including 19-inch alloy wheels in Granite Crystal, a matching seven-slot front grille, black window surrounds, and the Granite Crystal colour for the badges and roof rails. Black leather is applied inside with Tungsten contrast stitching as well.

Overall, Jeep says the S-Limited provides more than $3750 in added value yet with a price jump of $2700 over the next variant down. It’s all inspired by the S-Limited version of the Cherokee’s bigger brother, the Grand Cherokee. Speaking about the updated model, Guillaume Drelon, director of Jeep brand and product strategy, said:

“We are thrilled to offer this new variant to the Cherokee range, enhancing our premium product line-up and giving customers access to a truly sleek, head turning 4×4. With a full suite of safety features as well as superior finishes throughout, the Jeep Cherokee is a serious contender in the premium mid-size SUV arena.”

The new model is available to order now, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs). All variants are covered by Jeep’s latest capped-price servicing program.

2020 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2.4L FWD: $37,950

2020 Jeep Cherokee Limited 3.2L V6 AWD: $49,950

2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 3.2L V6 AWD: $49,950

2020 Jeep Cherokee S-Limited 3.2L V6 AWD: $52,650