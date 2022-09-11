2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country review (video)

Volvo has become a benchmark car maker for elegance and sophistication. This adds to its longstanding heritage in safety and innovation, influenced by bold targets. One of those targets in recent years is to become a fully electric brand by 2030. As part of that transition, all petrol-powered Volvos sold now combine mild-hybrid petrol/electric technology, represented by ‘B’ in their model names.

For 2022, the Volvo V60 wagon sets greater standards for elegance and sophistication. As buyers jump ship to SUVs for their higher ground clearance advantages, the V60 now only comes in heightened ‘Cross Country’ form to stay relevant.

In Australia, the V60 Cross Country is only available in B5 form and with the ‘Ultimate’ trim level. The power source combines a mild-hybrid 48-volt battery that is charged from braking energy, and a 2.0-litre, turbo petrol four-cylinder engine. We have been keen to give this single variant lone wolf from the cold climates of Sweden a crack. Prices begin at $68,490 (excluding on-road costs).

2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country – THE SPECS

Engine: 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid four-cylinder

Output: 183kW@5700rpm / 350Nm@1800-4800rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed auto

Drive type: All-wheel drive

Wheels: F & R: 19×8.0, 235/40

ANCAP: Five stars

Tare weight: 1808kg

Power-to-weight: 9.87:1 (kg:kW)

Official fuel economy: 7.4L/100km

Economy during test: 8.1L/100km

Fuel capacity/Type: 60L/95 RON

Power efficiency: 24.79kW:L/100km

0-60km/h: 3.85 seconds*

0-100km/h: 7.86 seconds*

60-110km/h: 5.51 seconds*

1/4 mile: 15.71 seconds at 147.8km/h*

Max acceleration: 0.735g

100-0km/h braking: 2.87 seconds at 37. metres*

Max deceleration: -1.289g

Decibel at idle: 44*

Peak decibel at 60-100km/h: 79*

Priced from: $68,490

* Figures as tested by PerformanceDrive on the day. Factory claims may be different

2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country – THE PACKAGE

There is no mistaking Volvo’s elegant design language. Some elements have held through its bloodline for many decades. The puffed-out door shapes, the tall and high taillights, and the prominent logo on the front mesh grille with its diagonal line. Of course, it’s been modernised with brilliant ‘Thor’s hammer’ LED headlights, a smooth and aerodynamically-shaped front end, a sharp rear with vertical and horizontal LED taillights, and a rear spoiler.

The overall shape of the V60 has been out for a number of years now, but it stands the test of time brilliantly in our view. We love the rugged flair the Cross Country adds with its heightened stance, contrasting black lower bumpers and wheel arches, and chrome rear lower scuff plate. The Cross Country form looks like its natural state, rather than a high-riding version of an existing wagon.

On the inside, it’s a beautifully modern affair through a minimalistic approach. Materials look and feel class leading in quality, and their presentation is flawless. You can notice the absolute attention to detail everywhere. We love the textured and real driftwood inlays, the high-quality feel of the leather, the Orrefors Swedish crystal gear shifter, the brushed metal surrounds, and the overall uncluttered layout.

That modern yet simple style continues into the displays and menu designs. You get a crisp 9.0-inch portrait style centre touch-screen that integrates with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a crisp 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Fonts and designs are in high-resolution, which adds to the V60’s high class theme. Navigating through the menus is notably easy – the infotainment system is now powered by Android, meaning apps like Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play are all built-in. Of course, you can also download extra apps.

Our test car was fitted with an optional 1460-watt Bowers & Wilkins 15-speaker sound system, which sounds remarkable. Otherwise you get a 10-speaker sound system as standard.

Being Volvo you can expect a suite of safety features, and all as standard. No hidden costs for optional add-ons here. You get city safety braking and steering support that detects pedestrians, vehicles, large animals and cyclists, intersection collision and oncoming mitigation with braking and steering assist, adaptive cruise control with pilot assist, driver attention alert, lane-keeping aid, oncoming lane mitigation, blind-spot information, road sign detection, front and rear cross traffic alert, run-off road mitigation, hill descent control, a high quality (including at night) 360-degree camera, park assist pilot, rain sensors, and head-up display.

Other luxuries include four-zone climate control with a pollen filter, a humidity and pollutant sensor, a wireless phone charger, heated steering wheel and front seats, a cooled glovebox, auto dipping and cornering LED headlights, electronically adjustable front seats, electronic fold down rear headrests to improve vision, tyre pressure sensors, a powered tailgate with handsfree gesture opening, 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and no extra charge for whichever of the nine paint colours you might choose.

The V60 Cross Country provides plenty of room for four adults. To best enjoy the full Volvo experience, we recommend five adults for shorter trips only. The front seats lean into the rear quite a lot, and the centre console protrudes out into the rear centre more than usual. Though, four air vents in the rear alone and four-zone climate control is uncanny.

Hopping in and out is a step back compared with SUVs. Even though the Cross Country has 203mm of ground clearance, you don’t quite get that confident, high riding feeling of an SUV. The bottom door sill is also quite chunky, and the door opening space seems smaller than an SUV, so stepping in and out is not as simple as in an SUV. We also feel there could be a few more crevices to stow loose items in the centre console area like the XC40 brother.

Space offered in the boot is generous, measuring 529 litres or up to 1441L with the rears down. We fit in the luggage of four adults for a weekend away, adequately. We love how the boot floor folds up to form a panel to hook bags onto so your fruit doesn’t go rolling around while driving. Very thoughtful and practical.

Thankfully, Volvo has finally come to the party to offer a five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty. It also offers a generous five years of free roadside assistance. Most manufacturers only offer one year. Servicing is required every 12 months or 15,000km.

2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country – THE DRIVE

The new mild-hybrid (or lightly electrified) B5 powertrain is the only one on offer in the V60 Cross Country. And you wouldn’t want any other. It’s a happy medium between the ol’ reliable internal combustion engine and electrified power. This combines both. You cannot plug the B5 in to charge. Instead, it seamlessly charges the 48-volt/10kW battery from the petrol engine and during braking. The electric side also replaces the conventional starter motor, making engine starts and stops flawlessly smooth.

On the engine side you get a solid 2.0L turbo-petrol four-cylinder that extracts 183kW and 350Nm. More power than its competitors, the Volkswagen Passat Alltrack and the same power as the Audi A4 Allroad. It’s a strong performer when pushed hard. You will have no trouble executing those hairy overtaking manoeuvres and uphill battles. It loves to cruise in higher gears, so you really need to sink your foot in to get it to perform. And it sounds fantastic for a four cylinder. We love the subtle snort it makes between gear shifts, too. The 0-100km/h sprint is officially achieved in 6.9 seconds. We timed 0-100km/h in 7.86 seconds.

All four wheels are powered through a smooth, Aisin-branded eight-speed auto gearbox. Thankfully, no CVTs or awkward dual-clutch gearboxes in sight. It’s a good gearbox, offering a nice spread of ratios and managed with decent programming. Although, we notice upshifts are not quite as snappy as some rivals when in the dynamic mode.

With help from electric power, fuel consumption has slightly decreased compared with the previous line of four-cylinder engines without the hybrid mix. The official average is 7.4L/100km. We drove our test V60 on a return trip from Sydney to Mudgee with four adults and luggage, and our average was still 8.1L/100km. Not too shabby considering the strong power outputs and AWD. Though, average emissions have barely changed with the mild-hybrid, at 168g/km.

Suspension from the Belgian-built wagon is set-up perfectly to bias soft, comfortable country cruises. Yet it still handles confidently around corners. Only when bumps arise on a bend do you feel the car exhibiting a minor front to rear disconnect. Upfront is a double wishbone transverse link and integral axle, and the rear gets air suspension. The Cross Country picks up all-wheel drive and an off-road mode. The higher ground clearance and hill descent control make it a perfect candidate for a sophisticated city wagon and an adventure-seeking country traveller.

Behind the wheel, the V60 is remarkably smooth and blissful in its driving operation. From the brakes and battery regeneration, the start/stop function, exceptional NVH levels, its gradual acceleration delivery, and right down to the two-speed power windows, you can notice the extra thought and luxury feel from the V60.

2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country – THE VIDEO

2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country – THE VERDICT

If you’re after elegance and sophistication, Volvo is a top contestant in all its models. You can’t go wrong with that modern Scandinavian external design and the high-quality finish and feel of the minimalist interior. It is sad to see the family wagon slowly diminish. But the Volvo V60 in Cross Country form makes complete sense as it comes close to achieving the job of SUVs; an attractive family commuter but rugged enough to take on the dirt.

When you consider the levels of luxury and grace, the athletic and fuel-efficient mild hybrid engine, and the amount of safety and tech that come as standard (unlike other Euro brands), we think the V60 Cross Country is very fairly priced. In fact, it’s a shame the Swedish brand doesn’t sell more Down Under. It certainly deserves to.

PROS:

– High quality design and workmanship inside; textured driftwood inlays, crystal gear shifter

– Smooth driving and in-car operation

– Decent fuel consumption; 7.4L/100km is commendable considering the power outputs

– Optional Bowers & Wilkins audio is remarkable

– Great value in today’s market



CONS:

– The door sill is large to step over, and the door openings seem smaller than an SUV

– Could do with optimised storage design in some areas; door pockets, wireless phone charger

– Dealer network predominantly in major cities only

As always, if you’re thinking about buying a new car don’t forget to click here to speak with our car buying specialists.