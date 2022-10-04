Audi reveals new R8 V10 GT RWD as last hurrah for V10

As a swansong to Audi’s 5.2-litre V10, the company has revealed a high-powered flagship GT variant featuring a rear-wheel drive platform paired with its most powerful V10. This is the second GT model to hit the market, following the first version back in 2010.

The new Audi R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD will go down in the history books as the most dynamic and desirable R8 on the road, and one of the most exclusive thanks to its limited 333-unit production run. In a statement, Audi said: “The R8 GT says goodbye to the V10 engine.”

Sitting behind the cabin is Audi’s 5.2-litre V10 TFSI producing 456kW of power and 565Nm of torque – an increase of 37kW/5Nm over the R8 V10 Performance – with power put to the rear wheels via an updated seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The end result is a 0-100km/h sprint in 3.4 seconds, 0-200km/h sprint in 10.1 seconds and a top speed of 320km/h.

The R8 GT RWD features a new torque rear mode that can be adjusted seven ways via the steering wheel controls for added degrees of tail-happy antics, with sports suspension and a carbon fibre anti-roll bar fitted as standard. Audi has reserved coilover suspension as an optional extra.

The R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD tips the scales at 1570kg, around 20kg lighter than the R8 V10 Performance, and comes fitted with a set of 20-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Sport Cup 2 rubber, with carbon ceramic brakes as standard.

Styling-wise, the R8 GT RWD comes with a more aggressive setup with a large rear wing, rear diffuser, front splitter and side air intakes all receiving the carbon fibre treatment, and a heap of black styling cues to separate it from the rest of the R8 pack.

It’s unconfirmed yet if any of the 333 units will be headed to Australia, but given the UK is only getting 15 units we suspect only a very small number locally, if any. We’ll keep you updated.