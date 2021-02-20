2022 Maserati Grecale mid-size SUV previewed

February 20, 2021
Car News, Maserati, SUV

There’s a new Maserati SUV on the horizon, called the Grecale, which is set to take on the likes of the Porsche Macan, Jaguar F-Pace, and the popular BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC. Some preview images have just been handed out to stir some excitement.

Prototype development is well underway for the Grecale, with testing to be undertaken on public roads, as well as off road and on circuits. Engineers will then assess the data from the tests to compile the final specification for the eventual showroom model.

Production of the Grecale will take place at FCA’s Cassino facility in Italy, where the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio are currently made. The manufacturing hub is about to receive an 800-euro investment to help facilitate additional production capability and tooling.

As for details on the Grecale, we’re afraid Maserati hasn’t said much in specific. However, as previewed by these images, the new model will show off a big front grille with the famous trident badge in the middle. Towards the back we can see the roofline does swoop downward, a bit like a coupe, for that fashionable sporty profile.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

It’s believed the new model will be underpinned by FCA’s Giorgio platform, like the Alfa Romeos mentioned and even the new Jeep Grand Cherokee. However, various revisions are likely for the Maserati to help ensure it fits in with the brand’s key characteristics.

As such, the Grecale is likely to feature some bespoke powertrains compared with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, for example. One of the most probable candidates is Maserati’s latest 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol, currently offered in the Ghibli and Quattroporte, and the Levante SUV for that matter. It produces 316kW and 580Nm in the most common state of tune.

We should know more about the new model a bit later this year. An official unveiling is scheduled to take place “before the end of 2021”, Maserati says.

Tags

Related Articles

Maserati Grecale SUV confirmed, based on Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Maserati Grecale SUV confirmed, based on Alfa Romeo Stelvio September 11, 2020
Maserati MC20 previewed with first full-body prototype
Maserati MC20 previewed with first full-body prototype March 9, 2020
Maserati MC20 previewed again, to debut "100%" new engine
Maserati MC20 previewed again, to debut "100%" new engine May 14, 2020
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan previewed, EQA debuts January 20
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan previewed, EQA debuts January 20 December 16, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.