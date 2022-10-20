Hyundai IONIQ 5 N spotted at Nurburgring, could have 600hp? (video)

Hyundai has been spotted testing a prototype version of the exciting IONIQ 5 N at the Nurburgring, which shows huge promise for track-car fans as we shift into the electric era. This will be one of the first mainstream EVs to hit the market to offer proper track-driving capability.

A prototype was spotted recently at the notoriously challenging German circuit, wearing a typical disorienting camouflage wrap. However, within the checkered pattern is a hidden message, with text saying ‘neverjustdrive’.

This will be Hyundai N’s first fully electric model, building on the success of the brilliant i30 N and i20 N, while infusing cutting-edge electrified power. Expect clever torque vectoring and an advanced energy recovery system, bespoke to what is found in the regular IONIQ 5.

As for the power system itself, we think the IONIQ 5 N will come with the most potent motor system of any Hyundai Motor Group EV so far. That means surpassing the Kia EV6 GT, which produces 430kW and 740Nm. Figures of around the 445-450kW mark (about 600hp) could be possible as we suspect N will want to stand out and above any other model on the E-GMP architecture.

Battery capacity is likely to be the same 77.4kWh rating as the regular IONIQ 5 and indeed the EV6. It’s set to retain the same vehicle-to-load functionality as well, with an 800V charging architecture supporting charging rates of up to 350kW.

Being an N model, the SUV/hatchback will come with unique wheels and fatter tyres, big brakes, a special, albeit subtle aero kit, and of course a comprehensive sports suspension setup. The track widths are also set to be wider for improved stance and stability.

Given that this prototype is fitted with a roll cage and the driver is wearing a helmet, we suspect testing is getting near the end of the development phase. Engineers are likely validating all systems under maximum – or near maximum – attack. The prototype certainly looks quick, exiting corners with incredible grip and acceleration.

The IONIQ 5 N will debut some time next year, with market entry in Australia not expected until at least the second half. Click play on the video below, by YouTube channel Automotive Mike, for a preview.