Mahindra Releases Two Funky Ute & SUV Concepts

Mahindra has taken the wraps off two interesting concepts overnight, with the launch of the Global Pik Up ute concept and the Vision Thar.e battery-electric SUV concept.

As per usual with concepts, details are scarce, though the company has released a few morsels of info regarding both the Pik Up and the Vision Thar.e.

Kicking off with the battery-electric SUV, the Vision Thar.e looks to be at least somewhat inspired by the Hummer EV with its boxy and rugged looks, futuristic front fascia and headlights and a substantial riding position.

The company says that it could ride on Mahindra’s upcoming INGLO-born electric platform, with an AWD drive system supplied by what we imagine are a pair of electric motors over the front and rear axle.

Inside, the interior is made from 50% recycled PET bottles, while the concept has actually been designed with flexible, modular components that can be easily swapped over.

Moving to the Global Pik Up concept, Mahindra says its new dual-cab ute platform is underpinned by its latest ladder frame platform which is paired with an 4Xplore four-wheel drive system, though no powertrain details have been confirmed.

Mahindra says it has serious plans to put the Pik Up concept into production, with a planned introduction set for later in the decade.

Considering the popularity of dual-cab ute platforms here in Australia, it’s almost certain that we’ll see the Pik Up materialise Down Under, alongside its home market of India, South Africa and even the Middle East.

We’ll be sure to report back when we’ve heard any more details of the Global Pik Up Concept’s production cycle coming to fruition.