Caterham Unveils Radical Project V Battery-Electric Coupe, Production Model Arrives 2025

Caterham has announced plans to get a slice of the battery-electric coupe pie, with the unveiling of the Project V, which forms the basis of an exciting new production car from the company with a target sticker price of around AUD $153,000.

Far from a fever-dream concept, Caterham says it has been using the Project V prototype as a development study that will fast-track its production car plans, with plans of a late 2025 or early 2026 arrival.

The Project V is powered by a single electric motor sitting over the rear axle that produces 200kW and an unknown amount of torque, with range figures of 400km on offer from a 55kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

The pack can be DC fast-charged up to speeds of 150kW, enabling a 20-80% charge in 15-minutes with access to the right charger.

In spite of the fact it’s lugging around a bulky battery pack and electric motor, Caterham says its trademark lightweight packaging will continue with the Project V and eventual production car.

The concept’s targeted weight figure stands at 1190kg, which Caterham says will be achieved with the help of its carbon fibre and aluminium composite chassis that would be utilised in a production version.

It measures in at 4255mm long, 1893mm wide, 1226mm high and has a wheelbase spanning 2581mm.

The Project V rides on a set of 19-inch front and 20-inch rear alloys wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber, with double wishbone suspension front and rear and braking power supplied by high-performance calipers.

Inside, the cabin features a 2+1 configuration as standard, with the option of a 2+2 being tossed up for the production version.

“Project V is not just a concept or design study, we’ve conducted engineering and production feasibility throughout the development process,” says Caterham Car’s CEO, Bob Laishley.

“Project V fulfils our ambition to sustainably grow the company and explore electrification simultaneously,” he added, concluding that “Project V could be brought to market towards the end of 2025 or early 2026 with the target price starting from less than £80,000.”

The Project V will make its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week, with the recently-established CaterhamEvo spearheading the design of the company’s potential first production EV.