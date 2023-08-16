Kia EV9 Wraps up Australian Suspension & Steering Tune Ahead of October Deliveries

Kia says that it has just wrapped up an intensive suspension and steering tune on the rough and tumble of Australian roads ahead of its launch in October.

The company says that its next-gen flagship SUV has had everything from its suspension gear, through to the new Highway Driving Assist 2 system and its steering systems tested on Aussie roads.

Leading up to Austarlian testing, Kia put the EV9 through its global testing paces that included an off-road verification program that pitted the EV9 against hill climbs, deep water wading tests and rough terrain tests.

It also launched the EV9 on some high-speed handling tests on high-speed, low-traction circuits to really push the platform to its limits.

Kia’s second-gen Highway Driving Assist system combines the adpative cruise control system with lane-following assist that keeps you the centre of the lane, even through curves.

The release of the EV9 also sees the introduction of Kia’s next-gen infotainment and telematic system, nicknamed the ccNC, which picks up more processing power thanks to a new chipset and new user interface.

“In line with the vehicle’s size and versatility, our local tuning program focused on marrying the unique demands of Australian road conditions with making the EV9 a very comfortable and effortless family cruiser,” says Kia’s Chief Ride & Handling Engineer, Graeme Gambold.

“This was the first time we have worked with the combination of the E-GMP platform and self-levelling shock absorbers in the rear,” he added.

“The equipment all works in harmony for the EV9, keeping the vehicle level despite loads, [which is] important for this big and boxy seven-seater, ensuring front-end grip is maintained whether the EV9 has one driver or a whole family.”

Kia says that 77.1kWh RWD and 99.8kWh AWD variants of the EV9 will be making their way to Australian shores, with pricing and specifications set to be confirmed ahead of its October release.