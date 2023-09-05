Honda Confirms Pricing & Specs for MY24 CR-V Lineup, Now on Sale

Honda has confirmed prices and specification details for its its sixth-generation CR-V SUV here in Australia, with the company adding an all-new hybrid range-topper to the mix.

The CR-V range, which is priced from $44,500 drive-away for the entry-level VTi X stretches out to $59,900 drive-away for the flagship CR-V E:HEV RS hybrid.

Power for the majority of the CR-V range comes supplied by a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol producing 140kW of power and 240Nm of torque, which is paired with a CVT automatic and the option of front- and all-wheel drive systems.

Upgrade to the range-topping E:HEV RS and the CR-V picks up a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder paired with an electric motor that produces a combined 135kW of power and 335Nm of torque, with power thrown to the wheels via an E-CVT automatic.

Fuel economy figures for non-hybrid members of the CR-V range stand at between 7.1L/100km in front-wheel drive, five-seat variants, while seven-seat AWD variants are rated at between 7.3-7.4L/100km on a combined cycle.

Opting for the CR-V E:HEV RS brings fuel economy figures down to a claimed 5.5L/100km.

The sixth-gen CR-V measures in at 4694mm long, 1864mm wide, 1692mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2700mm, making it larger than its predecessor.

This has translated to more interior space and a 67L larger boot that now measures 589L in the five-seat CR-V variant, while seven-seaters have a 150L boot, expanding to 472L with the third row folded.

Standard equipment for the entry-level CR-V VTi X includes 17-inch alloys, LED headlights, cloth upholstery, an electric boot lift, dual-zone climate control, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, rear-view camera with parking sensors, wireless charging pad and a 9.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto.

The seven-seat VTi X picks up three-zone climate control, rear cross-traffic alerts, blind-spot monitoring and a space-saver spare tyre.

Stepping up to the CR-V VTi L adds 18-inch alloys, heated front seats, a leather steering wheel and gear lever, roof rails, black leather upholstery and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

Upgrading to the VTi L adds a set of 19-inch alloys, sportier front and rear bumpers, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and an upgraded 12-speaker Bose sound system.

Finally, the range-topping CR-V E:HEV RS picks up a dark finish for the 19-inch alloys, a black spoiler, adaptive LED headlights, sports driving mode, black leather upholstery with red contrast stitching and a red steering wheel.

In terms of safety, all members of the CR-V family pick up AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assistance, traffic sign recognition and road departure mitigation, while blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alerts are reserved for higher variants than the entry-level VTi X.

Honda says the CR-V is now available for Australian buyers, with a full list of drive-away prices below.