Lexus Electrified Sport (LFA successor) making US debut at 2022 Monterey Car Week

Lexus will unveil the “next chapter” of its design philosophy and path to electrification at Monterey Car Week, this weekend, showcasing its stunning Electrified Sport concept for the first time in the USA.

The company confirms it will be showcasing its Electrified Sport concept at the prestigious event, giving the local public its first opportunity to see the stunning coupe in the metal for the first time.

We’ve seen glimpses of the coupe, originally during Toyota’s big announcement in December where it outlined a 98-billion-dollar investment plan into electrification. In the presentation Toyota’s boss, Akio Toyoda, presented a number of tasty concepts, including ideas for a new MR-2 and a successor to the evocative LFA super sports car.

The LFA successor is a particularly interesting one as it is set to be an all-electric creation, and the first dedicated sports car from Lexus since the LC. At the time, Lexus said: “Lexus will develop a next-generation battery EV sports car that inherits the driving taste, or the secret sauce, of the performance cultivated via the development of the LFA.”

No further details have been confirmed as yet for the production model, but we suspect some concrete information will be revealed during the debut this week. It will be on display at the ‘The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering’ portion of the Monterey Car Week this weekend. In a statement this week, Lexus said:

“The topics of electrification, performance and the next chapter of Lexus will be discussed further on Friday, August 19th at 1:10pm PT at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, via an informative chat between Vinay Shahani, VP of Lexus marketing, and Townsend Bell, Lexus brand ambassador.”

Also on attendance at the event, Lexus will be showcasing the new RX 500h F Sport Performance large SUV. This debuted online in June, pairing the company’s fresh 2.4 turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine with a hybrid assist system, combining to produce an impressive 270kW and 550Nm. Lexus claims 0-100km/h in just 5.9 seconds. Other exhibits include the RZ 450e fully electric SUV, a modified IS 500, and the LC Convertible.

The event runs from August 19 through until August 21. We’ll be sure to report back on any juicy details, especially info surrounding the production version of the Electrified Sport concept.