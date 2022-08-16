Aston Martin unveils DBR22 concept, celebrates Q’s 10th anniversary

Aston Martin has revealed a unique concept to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Q customisation department, with the coach-built DBR22. It’s an exotic two-seater super sports car adopting a permanent open-top roof design.

The design concept was carefully crafted by the ‘Q by Aston Martin’ department, which is usually responsible for special one-off creations often commissioned by high-profile customers. Vehicles such as the Victor, Vantage 600 and even the Vulcan track weapon.

For the DBR22, the division wanted to showcase classic proportions and muscular curves of yesteryear in a stunning two-seat layout. It’s built using advanced materials, with a 3D-printed rear subframe and carbon fibre bodywork. Speaking about the design in a statement, Aston Martin said:

“Its exceptional coach-built form is created from a minimal number of body panels to create a more sculpted, muscular presence. The result: a smooth and effortless blend of exceptional drama and elegance, with several unique design features to compliment.”

Under that long, lush bonnet sits a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that churns out enough power to see 0-60mph (97km/h) done and dusted in just 3.4 seconds, while providing a top speed of 198mph (319km/h). The V12 produces 526kW (715PS) and 753Nm. Aston Martin CTO, Roberto Fedeli, said:

“For a car that was designed to celebrate the ultimate bespoke customisation service, the engineering developments mean DBR22 truly has the dynamic theatre to match, ensuring the drive is just as addictive as its looks.”

The DBR22 will make its public debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance event, during the 2022 Monterey Car Week in California, running from August 19-21.