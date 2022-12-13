LDV MiFA 9, 2023 Nissan Pathfinder, BMW X1 score 5-star ANCAP rating

ANCAP has released its latest round of results, giving the all-new battery-electric LDV Mifa 9 people mover, the latest Nissan Pathfinder, and the all-new BMW X1 the full five-star safety rating.

ANCAP’s official scores for the LDV Mifa 9 stand at 93 per cent for adult occupant protection, 88 per cent for child occupant protection, 73 per cent for vulnerable road user protection and 90 per cent for its safety assist technologies.

Moving to Nissan’s eight-seat Pathfinder, the family-friendly SUV was given the five-star tick after returning scores of 86 per cent for adult protection, 93 per cent for child protection, 78 per cent for pedestrian protection and 85 per cent for safety assist.

BMW’s X1 compact SUV also received top marks from ANCAP, while the battery-electric iX1 remains untested. The petrol X1 scored 86 per cent for adult protection, 88 per cent for child protection, 76 per cent for pedestrian protection and a strong 94 per cent for its safety assist technologies.

Interestingly, the Fiat 500e missed out on the top-tick with a four-star ANCAP safety rating which applies to vehicles sold in the New Zealand market.

ANCAP says that the 500e’s scores of 78 per cent for adult protection, 79 per cent for child protection and 67 per cent for safety assist meant it fell short of the minimum 80 per cent scores that are required for a five-star ANCAP rating. CEO at ANCAP, Carla Hoorweg, said:

“As we near the end of the year and our current protocol end, we’re seeing an interesting mix of models, powertrains and performance. This is a reminder to consumers to examine the safety credentials of the car you’re looking to buy, to ensure it offers the highest level of safety.”