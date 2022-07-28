2023 BMW X1 on sale in Australia from $53,900, arrives Q4

The all-new third-generation 2023 BMW X1 will go on sale in Australia later this year, with prices and specifications announced this week including confirmation of the iX1 fully electric model.
Just two variants of the new X1 will go on sale, including the sDrive18i and xDrive20i. Both variants come impressively equipped, with standard kit such as a 10.7-inch curved digital gauge cluster and 10.25-inch media screen running BMW’s 8.0 operating software.
The interior also welcomes a new rocker-style gear selector, floating armrest design, wireless phone charging, and new upholstery themes with Sensatec or Vernasca leather with quilting.
Boot space has jumped up as well, from 505 litres before to an impressive 540L, or 1600L with the rear seats folded (up from 1550L). Interestingly, that’s almost as much as the X3 mid-sizer, which presents 550L/1600L.
Under the bonnet the sDrive18i features a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol three-cylinder engine that produces 115kW and 230Nm. This is connected up to a seven-speed dual-clutch auto with front-wheel drive. Acceleration from 0-100km/h is claimed in 9.0 seconds, while the official average fuel consumption is stamped at 6.5L/100km.
Stepping up to the xDrive20i gets you a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine that generates 150kW and 300Nm. This is also matched to a seven-speed dual-clutch auto but with all-wheel drive. Across the standing-start 0-100km/h sprint BMW says the flagship variant takes 7.4 seconds. Fuel economy is a bit higher though, rated at 7.4L/100km.
Overseas customers are also offered an xDrive23i adding 48V mild-hybrid tech, but unfortunately it is not set for Australia. However, BMW Australia has confirmed the iX1 xDrive30 fully electric variant will go on sale here.
Local specifications are yet to be announced, but in overseas markets the xDrive30 features twin electric motors (front and rear) that combine to develop 230kW. Sprinting from 0-100km/h takes 5.7 seconds. The range is rated between 413-438km, depending on certain options and wheels.
The regular new X1 will go on sale during the fourth quarter of this year, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-roads). Prices for the iX1 are yet to be finalised. See further below for highlight standard features of the regular models.
2023 BMW X1 sDrive18i: $53,900
2023 BMW X1 xDrive20i: $65,900
X1 sDrive18i
- New generation Sensatec upholstery
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- DAB digital radio
- Navigation system with augmented reality technology
- Reversing camera
- Sport leather steering wheel
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless phone charging
- xLine styling inc. roof rails
- Two-zone automatic climate control
- Adaptive LED headlights
- Automatic tailgate
- BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant
- BMW Live Cockpit Professional
- Comfort Access
- Connected Package Professional
- BMW head-up display
- Instrument panel in Sensatec
- M headliner in Anthracite
- Mirror package inc. anti-dazzle function
- Remote software updates
- Driving Assistant Plus with active cruise control with Stop&Go and blind-spot monitor, Parking Assistant Plus with surround-view camera, Reversing Assistant and Drive Recorder
- Sports seats
The X1 xDrive20i includes all the above and adds the following:
- BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Driving Assistant Professional with steering and lane control system
- Heated seats for driver and front passenger
- Electric seat adjustment, front row