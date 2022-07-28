2023 BMW X1 on sale in Australia from $53,900, arrives Q4

The all-new third-generation 2023 BMW X1 will go on sale in Australia later this year, with prices and specifications announced this week including confirmation of the iX1 fully electric model.

Just two variants of the new X1 will go on sale, including the sDrive18i and xDrive20i. Both variants come impressively equipped, with standard kit such as a 10.7-inch curved digital gauge cluster and 10.25-inch media screen running BMW’s 8.0 operating software.

The interior also welcomes a new rocker-style gear selector, floating armrest design, wireless phone charging, and new upholstery themes with Sensatec or Vernasca leather with quilting.

Boot space has jumped up as well, from 505 litres before to an impressive 540L, or 1600L with the rear seats folded (up from 1550L). Interestingly, that’s almost as much as the X3 mid-sizer, which presents 550L/1600L.

Under the bonnet the sDrive18i features a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol three-cylinder engine that produces 115kW and 230Nm. This is connected up to a seven-speed dual-clutch auto with front-wheel drive. Acceleration from 0-100km/h is claimed in 9.0 seconds, while the official average fuel consumption is stamped at 6.5L/100km.

Stepping up to the xDrive20i gets you a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine that generates 150kW and 300Nm. This is also matched to a seven-speed dual-clutch auto but with all-wheel drive. Across the standing-start 0-100km/h sprint BMW says the flagship variant takes 7.4 seconds. Fuel economy is a bit higher though, rated at 7.4L/100km.

Overseas customers are also offered an xDrive23i adding 48V mild-hybrid tech, but unfortunately it is not set for Australia. However, BMW Australia has confirmed the iX1 xDrive30 fully electric variant will go on sale here.

Local specifications are yet to be announced, but in overseas markets the xDrive30 features twin electric motors (front and rear) that combine to develop 230kW. Sprinting from 0-100km/h takes 5.7 seconds. The range is rated between 413-438km, depending on certain options and wheels.

The regular new X1 will go on sale during the fourth quarter of this year, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-roads). Prices for the iX1 are yet to be finalised. See further below for highlight standard features of the regular models.

2023 BMW X1 sDrive18i: $53,900

2023 BMW X1 xDrive20i: $65,900

X1 sDrive18i

New generation Sensatec upholstery

18-inch alloy wheels

DAB digital radio

Navigation system with augmented reality technology

Reversing camera

Sport leather steering wheel

Wireless Apple CarPlay

Wireless Android Auto

Wireless phone charging

xLine styling inc. roof rails

Two-zone automatic climate control

Adaptive LED headlights

Automatic tailgate

BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant

BMW Live Cockpit Professional

Comfort Access

Connected Package Professional

BMW head-up display

Instrument panel in Sensatec

M headliner in Anthracite

Mirror package inc. anti-dazzle function

Remote software updates

Driving Assistant Plus with active cruise control with Stop&Go and blind-spot monitor, Parking Assistant Plus with surround-view camera, Reversing Assistant and Drive Recorder

Sports seats

The X1 xDrive20i includes all the above and adds the following:

BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system

19-inch alloy wheels

Driving Assistant Professional with steering and lane control system

Heated seats for driver and front passenger

Electric seat adjustment, front row