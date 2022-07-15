2023 Nissan Pathfinder prices start from $54,190 in Australia

After confirming a four-variant Pathfinder lineup here in Australia, Nissan has lifted the lid on pricing for its latest family-focused large SUV, with the range kicking off from $54,190.

Headlining the new-gen Pathfinder range is a brand-new styling package, nine-speed transmission, updated 4WD and steering systems, as well as added safety tech across the board for its seven- and eight-seat SUV.

In terms of powertrains, each Pathfinder variant comes a 3.5-litre V6 petrol unit producing 202kW of power and 340Nm of torque, with a nine-speed automatic replacing the previous CVT automatic.

The platform receives a new dual-pinion power steering system, with the front strut and independent multi-link rear suspension receiving a stabiliser bar.

The entry-level ST variant receives a front-wheel drive system as standard, while the more premium Ti variant is available in both 2WD and 4WD, with the mid-spec ST-L and flagship Ti-L receiving 4WD as standard. The braked towing capacity is 2700kg.

The updated 4WD system adds a direct coupling and a new torque transfer system that applies oil pressure directly on the clutch for added traction in tough situations, as well as seven driving modes.

Nissan says the latest generation Pathfinder is set to be its most spacious yet, with enough space for four golf bags with the third row in place, with all three rows gaining a set of air vents to keep the family happy.

The entry-level Pathfinder ST variant comes riding on 18-inch alloys, and features LED headlights, a rear-view camera with parking sensors, 10.8-inch head-up display, 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, eight-way power adjustable seats and a 9.0-inch infotainment system running wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with four USBs and two 12-volt outlets on offer.

As standard, you get plenty of safety equipment in the form of forward and reverse AEB, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, cross-traffic alerts, while the ST-L and above come packing Nissan’s updated ProPilot semi-autonomous system and a surround-view monitor.

The ST-L adds a set of roof rails, LED fog lights and a powered boot lift. Stepping up to the Ti variant adds leather upholstery, wireless smartphone charging, heated seats and a 12-speaker sound system from BOSE.

Finally, the range-topping Pathfinder Ti-L 4WD features a set of 20-inch alloys, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, underbody protection, a set of captain’s chairs that bring seating to seven, as well as ambient interior lighting and a smart rear-view mirror.

The new-look Pathfinder is scheduled to arrive in Australia later this year, with prices starting from the following (excludes on-road costs):

2023 Pathfinder ST 2WD: $54,190

2023 Pathfinder ST-L 4WD: $59,990

2023 Pathfinder Ti 2WD: $63,990

2023 Pathfinder Ti 4WD: $67,990

2023 Pathfinder Ti-L 4WD: $77,890