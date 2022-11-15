2023 LDV MiFA van now on sale in Australia from $53,990

Looking to buy a large front grille with a people-mover attached to the back of it? You’re in luck. LDV has confirmed the introduction of its all-new MiFA next-gen MPV for Australia.

This is an all-new model that has been designed to “disrupt the people mover segment”, LDV says, with a blend of style, features and safety. Well, the styling certainly disrupts something, with its sophisticated front grille dominating the front end, merging against a set of thin LED headlights

Passengers are greeted with 2-2-3 seating, with an aisle running down the middle for easier access to the rear row. LDV says an eight-seater version will also be offered early in 2023.

The cabin showcases a range of convenient and thoughtful concepts, including fold-out tray tables, footrests, seven USB ports, various cup and bottle holders, and even 64 different ambient lighting colour options on some variants.

Up front is a 12.3-inch touch-screen media interface running wired Apple CarPlay only, with a 7.0-inch digital display for the instrument cluster. There’s also a wireless phone charging pad and digital rear-view mirror.

Power comes from a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine that produces 160kW and 360Nm. This sends power to the front wheels via an eight-speed auto transmission by Aisin. Fuel economy is stamped at 9.3L/100km on the official WLTP average.

The LDV MiFA is being presented in three trim levels for Australia, including the Mode, Executive and Luxe. Prices start from $53,990, $63,990 and $72,990, respectively (excluding on-road costs). All variants are covered by a 7-year/200,000km warranty.