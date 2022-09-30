Lamborghini Urus S unveiled, gets 490kW V8 from Performante

A new variant of the mighty Lamborghini Urus has been announced, called the Urus S. It essentially replaces the regular Urus and sits beneath the recently-revealed Urus Performante.

First up, what sort of power are we talking? Under the bonnet sits the updated 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 from the Performante, producing a whopping 490kW (666PS) and 850Nm. This is connected to an eight-speed auto and all-wheel drive system.

The setup can propel the super SUV from 0-100km/h in a claimed 3.5 seconds, with 0-200km/h possible in just 12.5 seconds. Flat out, you’ll reach a top speed of 305km/h. Around the other way, Lamborghini says it stops from 100-0km/h in 33.7 metres.

Drivers have the choice of four main driving modes, including Strada (street), Sport, Corsa (track) and Ego (custom). There are also three off-road modes, labelled Terra, Neve and Sabbia.

Lamborghini says the S features the same powertrain calibration as the Perfomante, offering “optimum responsiveness and performance when required” as well as luxury everyday driving. Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO at Lamborghini, said:

“The Urus has proven its appeal for those seeking the decisive combination of the sportiest SUV and a Lamborghini to drive every day: the Urus S sits perfectly alongside the new Urus Performante, for those choosing the purest sublimation of performance, luxury and versatility.”

Various design tweaks have been applied to give the S a fresher and sportier look, with a new front bumper bar showcasing more detailed lines and a new matt black stainless steel skid plate underneath, a carbon fibre bonnet, and other optional carbon fibre elements also available.

At the back the updated rear bumper bar features matt black trimmings and new twin-pipe exhaust outlet design in brushed steel, or other optional packages. There’s also a set of new-look 21-inch alloy wheels, or optional 22- or even 23-inch items available.

A variety of changes have been applied to the interior as well, including all-new colour and trim packages, including bi-colour Sportivo and bi-colour Sophisticated. Users can also connect with the media interface, accessing navigation, security and in-car control services.

The new model is on sale now priced from 195,538 euros (excluding taxes). Australian details and prices are yet to be confirmed.