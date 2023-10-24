BMW Launches 330i Sport Collection, Priced at $89,900 Drive-away

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

BMW has added a new member of its Sports Collection to the stables, with the 330i Sport arriving with a price tag of $89,900 drive-away, undercutting the standard 330i by nearly $5,000.

The 330i Sport comes powered by the same 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine as the 330i, which kicks out 190kW/400Nm, and is thrown to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Added equipment over the entry-level 3 Series includes a panoramic sunroof, the M Sport styling elements finished in Shadowline, metallic paint and a set of heated front sports seats, with the choice of Black or Cognac for the interior upholstery.

What’s the catch? Well, the 330i Sport has a number of features removed from the spec sheet.

Inside, the 330i Sport sees its leather upholstery, powered boot lift and the surround camera removed, while the safety equipment list is missing some key features like front cross-traffic alerts and the steering and lane control assistance system. The 330i Sport is offered with a set of 19-inch alloys with M Sport brakes, LED headlights, adaptive suspension, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry & start, a 14.9-inch infotainment display, 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a head-up display.

The launch comes a few months after BMW launched the X3 30i Sport and the initial run of sporty variants of the 1, 2 and 3 Series back at the start of 2022.