MY2020 Subaru Impreza update now on sale in Australia

Subaru Australia has today announced the MY2020 Subaru Impreza range, bringing in updated styling, a new SI-Drive mode selector system, and more advanced safety.

Four variant lines are on sale in Australia, consisting of the 2.0i, 2.0i-L, 2.0i-Premium and the 2.0i-S. All are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder boxer engine that produces 115kW and 196Nm, which is sent through a CVT automatic and into an all-wheel drive system with Active Torque Split technology.

New for the MY2020 (model year 20202) is a revised suspension setting to provide improved ride comfort, and the steering response has also been tweaked to help increase agility. All models also come with an updated front bumper bar and grille, with new-look alloy wheels, and smoked-look taillights for all hatchback models.

Drivers can now toggle through the SI-Drive mode selector on the steering wheel, which provides an ‘I’ mode for economy-focused driving, as well as an ‘S’ mode for sharper response and sportier driving. The system alters the engine and transmission response to suit the desired mode.

Moving up the range, the 2.0i Premium comes with blind-spot monitoring, lane change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, autonomous braking in reverse, and a front view monitor, on top of the standard safety systems. The flagship 2.0i-S adds side view monitoring and active torque vectoring, as well as LED headlights and electric-folding side mirrors. All meet five-star ANCAP safety standards.

Other changes include updated interior door trims for the top three variants, a premium cloth trim for the two middle variants, and there’s a new Magnetite Grey metallic paint colour option. Speaking about the new model, Subaru Australia managing director, Colin Christie, said:

“Factor in a compelling package of cosmetic and trim enhancements, plus added safety and driver convenience features in the two range-topping models, and Impreza continues to represent tremendous value, with a long-established record in the key areas of durability, engineering, fun and safety.”

The new model is on sale now, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs):

Hatch

2020 Subaru Impreza 2.0i: $23,740

2020 Subaru Impreza 2.0i-L: $25,860

2020 Subaru Impreza 2.0i-Premium: $28,390

2020 Subaru Impreza 2.0i-S: $31,160

Sedan

2020 Subaru Impreza 2.0i: $23,940

2020 Subaru Impreza 2.0i-L: $26,060

2020 Subaru Impreza 2.0i-Premium: $28,590

2020 Subaru Impreza 2.0i-S: $31,360