MY2020 Subaru Impreza update now on sale in Australia

February 27, 2020
Car News, Subaru

Subaru Australia has today announced the MY2020 Subaru Impreza range, bringing in updated styling, a new SI-Drive mode selector system, and more advanced safety.

Four variant lines are on sale in Australia, consisting of the 2.0i, 2.0i-L, 2.0i-Premium and the 2.0i-S. All are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder boxer engine that produces 115kW and 196Nm, which is sent through a CVT automatic and into an all-wheel drive system with Active Torque Split technology.

New for the MY2020 (model year 20202) is a revised suspension setting to provide improved ride comfort, and the steering response has also been tweaked to help increase agility. All models also come with an updated front bumper bar and grille, with new-look alloy wheels, and smoked-look taillights for all hatchback models.

Drivers can now toggle through the SI-Drive mode selector on the steering wheel, which provides an ‘I’ mode for economy-focused driving, as well as an ‘S’ mode for sharper response and sportier driving. The system alters the engine and transmission response to suit the desired mode.

Moving up the range, the 2.0i Premium comes with blind-spot monitoring, lane change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, autonomous braking in reverse, and a front view monitor, on top of the standard safety systems. The flagship 2.0i-S adds side view monitoring and active torque vectoring, as well as LED headlights and electric-folding side mirrors. All meet five-star ANCAP safety standards.

Other changes include updated interior door trims for the top three variants, a premium cloth trim for the two middle variants, and there’s a new Magnetite Grey metallic paint colour option. Speaking about the new model, Subaru Australia managing director, Colin Christie, said:

“Factor in a compelling package of cosmetic and trim enhancements, plus added safety and driver convenience features in the two range-topping models, and Impreza continues to represent tremendous value, with a long-established record in the key areas of durability, engineering, fun and safety.”

The new model is on sale now, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs):

Hatch
2020 Subaru Impreza 2.0i: $23,740
2020 Subaru Impreza 2.0i-L: $25,860
2020 Subaru Impreza 2.0i-Premium: $28,390
2020 Subaru Impreza 2.0i-S: $31,160

Sedan
2020 Subaru Impreza 2.0i: $23,940
2020 Subaru Impreza 2.0i-L: $26,060
2020 Subaru Impreza 2.0i-Premium: $28,590
2020 Subaru Impreza 2.0i-S: $31,360

Tags

Related Articles

2020 Subaru Impreza update revealed for Japan2020 Subaru Impreza update revealed for Japan August 29, 2019
2019 Mazda CX-8 update now on sale in Australia2019 Mazda CX-8 update now on sale in Australia March 20, 2019
2020 Mazda CX-8 update now on sale in Australia2020 Mazda CX-8 update now on sale in Australia February 25, 2020
2018 Mazda MX-5 update now on sale in Australia2018 Mazda MX-5 update now on sale in Australia March 31, 2018

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car





Stay In Touch

© 2019 PerformanceDrive