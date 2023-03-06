MG4 fully electric hatch spotted in Australia, debuts this weekend

Some examples of the MG MG4 fully electric hatch have been spotted in Australia, ahead of a special showcase debut during the Fully Charged Live event this weekend.

We spotted three examples of the MG4 in Sydney while they were being transported. Unfortunately, we couldn’t take any photos as we were driving at the time (overseas model shown for reference).

We noticed at least one of them (we couldn’t see the plate area on all three) was not wearing any number plates, which likely means they are here for initial testing and training purposes. Being right-hand drive though, they could eventually become the initial testing and preview models for select events and press, such as the Fully Charged show.

MG Australia has confirmed the MG4 is set to go on sale in Australia later this year. The local website also has a preview page with text saying “coming soon”. Speaking about the MG4 in an earlier press release, MG Australia CEO Peter Ciao said:

“We know this model will speak to many people’s needs and wants in Australia and New Zealand as it has with other markets around the world. The MG4 is the first MG to be based on our EV-only MSP (Modular Scalable Platform). This introduction of our EV-only platform signals our ongoing commitment to ‘Take Charge’ and intention to move toward an EV future.”

The new model is offered in two main variants overseas, with a battery capacity of 51kWh and 64kWh. The driving range is between 350km and 450km, with power outputs at 125kW and 150kW, respectively. Both are rear-wheel drive with a single rear-mounted e-motor.

A dual-motor all-wheel drive version could arrive later down the track, featuring the 64kWh battery and twin motors combining to produce 330kW. Acceleration from 0-100km/h is pegged at 3.8 seconds, positioning it as a rival to the Kia EV6 GT (3.5 seconds).

More details are expected to be confirmed at the preview event this weekend. Local prices and specs haven’t been announced.