2023 Volkswagen Amarok scores 5-star ANCAP safety rating

Volkswagen’s next generation Amarok has passed ANCAP’s safety testing with flying colours, receiving a five-star tick to accompany its Australian arrival.

All up, the Amarok scored 86 per cent for adult occupant protection, 93 per cent for child occupant protection, 74 per cent for its vulnerable road user protection, and 83 per cent for its safety assist technology.

The Amarok recorded “good” and “adequate” injury risk scores under ANCAP’s more stringent test protocols, as well as some “marginal” results noted in the testing.

ANCAP says that the Amarok, like its Ford Ranger sibling (sharing the same platform), and many large SUVs pose an added risk to oncoming vehicles in a crash, and so it applied a 3.57 penalty point to the Amarok’s overall score as a result.

However, the Amarok’s collision avoidance hardware and solid scores for vehicle, cyclist and pedestrian autonomous emergency braking were enough to secure a five-star safety tick.

ANCAP also noted that parents should take note of the fact that the centre seat in the second row misses out on a top tether anchorage, and does not recommend fitting a child seat in this position. ANCAP’s CEO, Carla Hoorweg, said:

“The dual cab segment is always very competitive, and this five-star rating now elevates the VW Amarok in line with its contemporary peers.”